VENICE — The Historic Preservation Board has two major problems with the city’s draft land-development regulations: a proposed merger with the Architectural Review Board and a lack of a process to create new historic districts.
The members are limited to lobbying against the merger but think they may have a work-around to deal with the second problem: They want to try to form a new district now, while the existing land-use code, which allows the creation of new districts, is still in effect.
The goal is to add a district protecting historic properties in the Edgewood neighborhood, east of the bypass and south of East Venice Avenue, to the Historic Venice and Venetian Theme districts on the island.
The LDR originally had a provision for the creation of a new historic district but it was deleted by the Planning Commission out of concern for the rights of affected property owners.
Commissioners said they’d only add it back if it were necessary for the city to achieve certified local government status, which would enhance the city’s historic preservation efforts, and even then they’d require 100% buy-in from property owners.
Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark told the City Council last week that the state’s CLG coordinator said the city qualifies without providing for new districts. The City Council hasn’t yet decided what it wants to do regarding the historic preservation parts of the LDR.
Edgewood was nominated for the National Historic Register in 1989 with 32 properties listed. The list hasn’t been updated since, so it’s not even known how many of the original properties still exist or what condition they’re in.
HPB Member Heather Munro volunteered to do an informal survey of the area.
Listing on the local register, which is voluntary, is the Planning Commission’s suggested approach to preserving properties developed since the John Nolen era, 1929 and earlier.
Some Edgewood properties date that far back but none is on the local register, which has only eight properties.
The current land-use code remains in effect until the Council adopts the new one, which hasn’t yet come up for a vote. So the HPB has a window to try create an Edgewood district, Historic Resources Manager Harry Klinkhamer said at its May meeting.
The challenge, he said, is that the code is vague on the entire process. There’s no application form, and while the code states that property owners must consent, it doesn’t say what percentage is needed or whether it’s the consent of all property owners or only those whose properties contribute to the historic character of the area.
An additional issue is that creating an Edgewood district wasn’t one of the goals the Council approved for the board for the year, Klinkhamer said.
Board members voted to go forward with the effort while acknowledging that the Council might veto or reject it.
“We’re being charged with carrying forward the mission of historic preservation,” Board Member Carol Orenstein said, “and if this is one of the initiatives we think is very important, I think we have an obligation under our current ordinance to take action and not just wait and wait.
“We’re here to make things happen and not just talk about them.”
