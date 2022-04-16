VENICE — There have been major and minor changes to the proposed land-development regulations (LDR) as they moved from first to second draft, with more to come.
But one change the members of two city boards were hoping for isn’t likely to be made unless the City Council does it: The LDR will move forward calling for the merger of the Architectural Review Board (ARB) and Historic Preservation Board (HPB) into a single body.
Both boards continued to defend their independence this week though consolidating them is all but mandatory for the city to apply for certified local government (CLG) status, which would make it eligible to seek grants for historic preservation.
Historic Resources Manager Harry Klinkhamer hopes to get funding for an inventory of historic assets that way.
Clark said the concern expressed by the state’s CLG coordinator is that there would be too much overlap and conflict with separate boards, though she hasn’t completed her review.
The boards have argued all along that their missions are too different for one board to carry out both historic preservation and the maintenance of architectural design standards.
“That’s exactly why this board should never, ever be consolidated,” ARB Vice Chair Jon Barrick said Thursday.
HPB Chair Jean Trammell raised a logistical issue at her board’s meeting Friday.
Both boards often have extensive agendas, she said. If one board is going to do the work of both, it’s going to have to meet more often or hold longer meetings, she said.
That’s why some responsibilities have been shifted to the historic resources manager, Clark said.
Making little progress on the two-board front, the members gave increased attention to the composition of the blended board.
The LDR state that its members “shall have a demonstrated commitment to historic preservation ….” There was general agreement that everyone on the ARB and the HPB met that criterion.
It also requires that at least two board members be registered Florida architects and one member be a member of Venice MainStreet Inc.
That probably leaves four more positions to be filled. Clark said a seven-member board is contemplated, though that hasn’t been finalized. Most city boards have seven members; CLG status requires at least five, Clark said.
It also specifies that the remaining board members be “professionals or retired professionals” from a list of 10 fields, including historic preservation, architecture, land-use planning, real estate or engineering.
That potentially excludes some current board members from participating, said ARB Member John Steketee.
Klinkhamer pointed out that the language from the CLG standards tempers “shall” with the proviso that the standard applies to the extent that such people are available in the community.
Clark told the HPB that the LDR provision has already been modified to reflect that condition.
