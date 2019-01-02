A six-month ongoing dispute, with potentially far reaching implications, was heard recently before the Venice Code Enforcement Board, but wasn’t settled.
City officials say the Freedom Boat Club in Venice is illegally using a private dock next to its facility to store some vessels. The dock is zoned for residential neighborhood use and not for commercial storage purposes.
At first, city staff asked Freedom Boat Club to stop storing the vessels or apply for the proper zoning approval. The private property owners, known as 998 Laguna LLC, which includes three individuals, were told how to obtain the permit. None followed the city staff instructions.
The city code enforcement withdrew the original demand to remove the boats or get the proper permits.
Now, staff recommended the board issue a $150-per-day fine if Freedom Boat Club and 998 Laguna LLC doesn’t comply in seven days. But it will be another two months before the board will make that decision.
In an unusual move, the city hired outside counsel to handle the matter. The business and private property owner hired the Boone Law Firm in Venice. And another neighbor, John Sorber, who owns the property next door to the overflow dock on Laguna Drive, along with his mother Mary Ellen Sheets, were granted “affected party” status at a recent code board hearing. Sorber hired Sarasota attorney Dan Lobeck to represent his interests.
Confusing the matter, is verbiage in the city complaint. It states, “neither the business or the property owner obtained a certificate of compliance.” The problem is the city code division doesn’t issue such documents.
Longtime attorney Jeff Boone admitted he’s never seen one. Neither did the city Zoning Administrator Jeff Shrum. Code Enforcement Officer George Nixon also has never seen one.
Shrum explained a certificate of compliance isn’t an actual piece of paper, but is proof the individuals in violation of a city code followed the zoning rules, obtained the necessary permits and filed paperwork.
Boone tried to have the matter dismissed by questioning the “sufficiency of the notice.” He argued that citing a statute isn’t enough to inform his client of any wrong doing.
City Attorney Kelly Fernandez noted Boone’s objections and urged the board to continue.
Sorber spoke at the hearing. He said he never would have purchased the property had he known a commercial business was operating next door. He said the noise and frequent activity is a “nuisance and incompatible with the neighborhood.”
The board granted him affected party status, giving his attorney, Lobeck, the right to question other witnesses during the quasi-judicial hearing.
Sarasota attorney John Shamsey, with Fournier, Connolly, Warren & Shamsey, was hired by the city as special prosecutor in the case. He pointed out the case involves one small dock next to the commercial business, that at times has up to five vessels moored there.
“It’s running a commercial operation on a private dock and that violates the zoning code,” Shamsey said.
Complicating matters, the privately owned parcel with the dock (next to Freedom Boat Club) has a split zoning designation, allowing Residential Single Family on the landward portion and Marine Park zoning district on the water side. But there’s a caveat — the waterside use has to match the upland use, which is residential.
Shrum warned allowing the current situation to continue could invite other commercial entities to purchase a residential property next door and expand their business without following the rules.
Shrum said it’s about what’s in the best interests of the city.
“Our concern is … can they go buy additional properties without going through the approval process?” Shrum said. “That could be a big concern. I hope you don’t take that lightly.”
Because the Code Enforcement Board ran out of time at its Dec. 6 public hearing, the matter was continued to its next meeting on Feb. 28.
Shrum clarified if the boats are removed within seven days, the fines will disappear.
