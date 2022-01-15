VENICE — Several years ago, a sailboat owner was sailing through a bad summer storm about one to two miles off of the Venice fishing pier.
His propeller went through the bottom of the boat, and that caused the boat to start taking on water.
Simultaneously, the boater’s dog fell off the boat and ended up losing its life jacket and was lost in the Gulf.
Sea Tow Venice came to the rescue to help fix the boat and tow it in, but the dog was nowhere to be seen.
“Two days later, they found the dog alive and well up in the cattails on Manasota Beach in somebody’s property,” said Craig Marcum, who runs Sea Tow Venice along with his wife, Charlotte Marcum, and his son, Cameron Marcum.
Repairing and towing in boats is just one of the many things Sea Tow of Venice does for the boating community in the area.
Spanning from Osprey to Englewood, the team of around six captains and six boats aid Sea Tow members, and nonmembers for a fee, having issues on the water.
“We are almost exactly like AAA for cars, but on the water,” Craig said.
The Sea Tow Venice team helps members with assistance when they run out of fuel, run aground or are stuck, have a dead battery or if the boat doesn’t start.
“Whatever the case is, we are prepared for that,” Craig said.
Jumped on the opportunity
Craig Marcum started working with Sea Tow Venice in 1981 when he was attending Venice High School.
Since then, he had worked on and off with Sea Tow for most of his life.
Craig told the Venice owner when he was ready to sell, to give him a call because he would always be interested.
Around seven or eight years ago, he got the call.
“We immediately jumped on that opportunity,” he said.
Craig sat down with his family and said they should own the Venice franchise as a family-run operation.
“We love what we do and we love to be able to do it as a family,” said Charlotte Marcum.
Responding for the property
The Marcum family always has at least two captains on call for their 24/7 operation, which includes the occasional calls at 2 a.m.
Sea Tow Venice has six boats from Osprey to Englewood that tend to be catamaran-style boats for their buoyancy and stability to hold the equipment.
When starting out with Sea Tow, the Marcums thought they would get a break when the weather was bad, but learned it was the opposite.
“A lot of people go out in really difficult conditions to handle a boat and that a lot of times leads to problems,” Craig said.
He said some days, Sea Tow Venice will go a day or two without a call, and then all of a sudden there will be 10 or 12 calls in one day.
“It comes in waves,” he said.
While Sea Tow Venice provides normal services for boaters, they also clean up after various emergencies. The team works closely with local law enforcement, including Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
“We like to leave the first responders to worry about the people, because we don’t respond for the people. We respond for the property,” Craig said.
For example, Sea Tow Venice salvaged the boat that exploded in Englewood last week.
Not only does Sea Tow Venice protect the boaters’ property, but they also want to protect the environment from anything leaking from the damaged boats.
“So our first order is to assess to see if there is an environmental impact and then the property comes after that,” Craig said.
Parts of Sea Tow Venice’s job includes locating people in distress who might be far offshore.
Craig said it was amazing how many people go out into the Gulf and don’t know how to read their coordinates.
He said boaters always say ‘I’m the only one out here’, but the Sea Tow Venice team will go boat to boat looking for the person who called for help.
“So we do have a lot of ways that we will help people to find where they are at,” he said, which includes downloading the Sea Tow application, if in cellphone range, or even getting the U.S. Coast Guard involved to help pinpoint a location.
Sunken boats and ‘treasure’
“We do quite a bit of salvages,” Craig Marcum said.
The team salvages approximately four to five boats a month.
“It’s gotten to where almost every week, if not every week, we have one or two now,” he said about salvaged boats.
Depending on the job, a salvage can take as little as five to ten minutes or even several days.
Craig mentioned the most sunken boats are in Englewood because of the inlets with shallow water and shelling.
“There are more places to get in trouble in Englewood than there is in Venice,” Craig said.
For those sunken boats, the team has several certified divers who attach lift bags, ranging from around 20 pounds to tens of thousands of pounds, to get the boats from under the water.
The divers “cradle the boat” with the bags and then inflate them with air that makes the boat rise to the surface.
After locating the source of the leak and repairing it, the boat is either disposed of or preserved — usually depending on what insurance companies tell Sea Tow Venice.
On some of the salvage jobs, boat owners contact Sea Tow Venice with any personal items lost with hopes the team can recover it.
“It’s funny how much cash will end up in boats,” Craig said.
He said the boat that recently caught on fire in Englewood had $5,000 in cash, which they found “burnt to a crisp” in a wad.
“We do occasionally find other treasures, and we always get that property back to the boat owner,” he said.
While many personal items are usually lost to nature, different parts of the salvaged boats can be repurposed, such as a ship’s bell or anchor.
“We had one salvage in Englewood and he’s (the owner) like ‘forget the boat, get me my rods and reels’,” Charlotte said.
Apart from finding lost items from salvages boats, the Marcums have many stories from their six years with Sea Tow Venice.
“We’ve seen crazy things like pontoon boats where one of the pontoons completely comes off the boat,” Craig said.
Charlotte Marcum mentioned a boat participating in a fishing tournament was 70 miles offshore and “they didn’t want to take time to come in and get fuel.”
So, Craig met the boat far offshore with 110 gallons of fuel, which cost the boater $6,000.
Through all of the busy jobs assisting the local boating community, the Marcum family is happy to be do it together.
“We love what we do with Sea Tow and helping the boating community, but to add on being able to be with family just makes it just a perfect situation for us,” Craig said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.