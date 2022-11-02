featured topical Boat salvage companies remain busy after hurricane By Morgan Simpson Staff Writer Nov 2, 2022 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save After attempts to salvage a 37-foot sailboat in Venice, Sea Tow Venice Owner Craig Marcum tries to figure out how to break the boat apart and bring the pieces in. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY MORGAN SIMPSON VENICE — After Hurricane Ian, boats were found in people’s backyards, deep under the water, blocking waterways and fallen from boat lifts.“We fared very well compared to our neighbors south of us,” Venice Police Marine Patrol Master Police Officer Paul Joyce said. Venice crews work to move half of a 37-foot sailboat to Higel Marine Park and Boat Ramp for removal on Tuesday morning. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY MORGAN SIMPSON On Tuesday, Sea Tow Venice, Venice Police Department’s Marine Patrol Unit and city of Venice Public Works partnered together to remove a 37-foot sailboat that sunk in the hurricane.The boat went under water near Higel Marine Park and Boat Ramp and was an “environmental hazard,” Joyce said.He said if the boat was not removed, another vessel could hit it and cause another problem.“We want to get these out of here,” Joyce said. Sea Tow Venice works on salvaging a 37-foot sailboat near Higel Marine Park and Boat Ramp on Tuesday. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY MORGAN SIMPSON Before tackling the 37-foot sailboat, the crews removed a 27-foot sailboat from the area, and Public Works hauled it off on a custom-made dumpster for derelict boats.However, taking the larger boat out proved more difficult. With severe cracks on the bottom of the sailboat, it split into two pieces when trying to remove it from the waterway.While Sea Tow Venice maneuvered the boat, Joyce was in a marine patrol boat collecting loose items coming out of the vessel. Sea Tow Venice, Venice Police and city of Venice Public Works salvaged a 37-foot sailboat that sunk during Hurricane Ian. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY MORGAN SIMPSON Joyce said there were about a dozen or so boats seriously impacted by the hurricane in the Venice and Nokomis areas.But farther south, boats were found everywhere and some weren’t even in the water anymore.“The thing about this storm that differs from other storms I’ve worked, including Charley, is the widespread damage,” said Kyle Potts, the owner of TowBoatUS Port Charlotte/Pine Island. A boat fell off a boat lift during Hurricane Ian. PHOTO PROVIDED BY TOWBOATUS PORT CHARLOTTE/PINE ISLAND Working “tirelessly” after the storm, his team has extracted more than 200 boats so far with no plans to slow down any time soon.Boats from Marco Island to Venice were impacted during the storm, with a lot of work being done in and around Port Charlotte’s waterways, he said.“It’s really all over the place everywhere you look,” Potts said. “You’d turn a corner and there was four boats.”The majority of salvage jobs have been sunken boats, but there were also many broken boat lifts, he said. A sailboat sinks into the water following Hurricane Ian. PHOTOS PROVIDED BY TOWBOATUS PORT CHARLOTTE/PINE ISLAND With those boats, they either fell, sunk or floated up into someone’s yard, he added.“No job is the same,” Potts said.More than a month after the hurricane, Potts said they have dealt with a majority of the smaller boats. Now, the larger projects like sail boats are left. TowBoatUS Port Charlotte/Pine Island salvage crews recover a vessel that was blown from its boat lift in Punta Gorda Isles. PHOTO PROVIDED BY TOWBOATUS PORT CHARLOTTE/PINE ISLAND However, he did not have a reliable haul out facility for the bigger boats. Because of it, Potts and his team had to leave boats in place, he said."That's really our biggest challenge so far is boat yards to really take the wreckage," he said.Potts expects the salvage efforts to continue for at least another two months for the majority of boats.For derelict and uninsured boats, it could be up to a year."If certain individual boats have not been dealt with, we are not ignoring them," Potts said. "It's just a monumental task that we have been gifted to deal with." 