VENICE — For the active boating community in the area, there are many opportunities to take boating courses for safety.
The Venice Sail and Power Squadron will be holding an America’s Boating Course, a basic and introductory course for both sail boaters and power boaters.
The monthly course is approved by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators and recognized by the U.S. Coast Guard as acceptable to the National Recreational Boating Safety Program.
For January, the course will take place over two Saturdays, Jan. 22 and Jan. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1988 must take a state of Florida approved boat safety course to operate a boat with 10 horsepower or more, and carry the Boating Safety Certification card issued from the course.
The course costs $50, with family discounts, and are conducted either in person or online.
Some topics covered in the course include boat handling, regulations, required equipment, and marine hazards.
Registration is required for the courses by calling 941-244-8331.
The Venice U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary also offers boating courses for the community.
The Venice Auxiliary classes are currently offered virtually and include courses such as boating skills and seamanship, suddenly in command, and GPS for mariners.
Most courses are $40 plus the cost of a book.
For more information on the Venice USCG Auxiliary courses, contact Judi Bidwick at 941-492-5904.
