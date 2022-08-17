Despite many new boaters on the water, boating safety improved last year resulting in fewer incidents and fatalities, according to the Water Sports Foundation.
In the U.S. Coast Guard’s most recent 2021 Recreational Boating Statistics Report, there was a 15.4% drop in the fatality rate per 100,000 registered vessels since 2020 while incidents decreased by 15.7% to 4,439, according to a news release.
The release states total fatalities decreased by 14.2% to 658 and total injuries decreased by 17.2% to 2,641.
“At the beginning of the pandemic, sales were increasing, but in-person safety courses had to be discontinued for obvious reasons,” said WSF Executive Director Jim Emmons.
“However, most every boating safety course providers pivoted quickly and began offering their courses online, utilizing virtual education technology. Many of the course providers shared with me directly that after they offered their courses online, they saw an attendance spike in their enrollments.”
The U.S. Coast Guard data showed a majority of fatalities occurred on boats where the operator did not receive boating safety instruction, stated a news release.
Where boating safety instruction was known, 75% of fatalities occurred on boats in which the operator did not have prior safety instruction. For operators that did receive nationally approved boating safety education, 16% of fatalities occurred on those vessels.
“The importance of boating safety and education is clearly validated by this year’s report,” Emmons said. “It has a real impact when it comes to reducing incidents and fatalities.”
The release also states 81% of fatal boating incident victims drowned and of those, 83% were not wearing a life jacket.
Alcohol was identified as the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating accidents and the leading factor in 16% of deaths, according to the release.
“Boating is one of the safest forms of recreation out there, but the data reconfirms to me that deaths associated with not wearing a life jacket and alcohol are among the most preventable,” said Paul Barnard, the recreational boating safety program specialist with the U.S. Coast Guard Eighth District.
“It gives us a great sense of urgency to educate boaters and give them the knowledge and skills they need to stay safe.”
