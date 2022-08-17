Boating

According to the Water Sports Foundation, boating safety improved nationally in 2021 with fewer fatalities, injuries and incidents.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE WATER SPORTS FOUNDATION

Despite many new boaters on the water, boating safety improved last year resulting in fewer incidents and fatalities, according to the Water Sports Foundation.

In the U.S. Coast Guard’s most recent 2021 Recreational Boating Statistics Report, there was a 15.4% drop in the fatality rate per 100,000 registered vessels since 2020 while incidents decreased by 15.7% to 4,439, according to a news release.


