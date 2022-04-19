Boil water notice
A boil water notice is in effect in the Bay Indies community because of a water main repair being made today until noon.

The affected areas will be required to boil water, or use bottled water, for drinking and cooking purposes until the boil water advisory has been rescinded after a minimum of 72 hours.

The affected areas are:

  • 409 through 441 Bimini (odd-numbered addresses only)
  • 410 through 442 Cobia (even only)
  • 900 through 943 W. Roseau
  • 902 through 942 W. Sand Cay (even only)
  • 901 through 926 W. Uplands
  • 900 through 932 W. Trinidad
  • 901 Through 937 W. Windemere
  • 900 through 936 Xanadu
  • 872 through 940 Zacapa (even only)
  • 901 through 941 W. Ybor
  • 873 Through 897 Exuma (odd only)

Bay Indies park has been notified. For more information, call the Venice Utilities Department at 941-480-3333.

