A water main break in the area where crews are working on West Tampa Avenue has caused the city to issue a boil-water advisory.
The affected area is:
• both sides of West Tampa Avenue from Harbor Drive to Nassau Street.
• 310 Sarasota St.
• 200 N. Nassau St.
• 300-350 W. Venice Ave. (even addresses only).
After water service is restored, boil water for consumption purposes only for the next 72 hours and^p until you receive a notice from the Utilities Department rescinding the advisory.
You can still use your water for dishes, showering, laundry, etc.
For more information, call the Utilities Department at 941-486-2770.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.