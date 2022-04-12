Boil water notice
VENICE -- Residents in the Bay Indies community are being asked to boil water for cooking or drinking -- or to use bottled water -- after a potable water outage in the area.

This warning is in effect until 4 p.m. today, Tuesday, April 12, and the boil water notice lasts for 72 hours longer.

The affected areas are:

  • 409 through 441 Bimini (odd numbered addresses only)
  • 410 through 442 Cobia (even only)
  • 900 through 943 W. Roseau
  • 902 through 942 W. Sand Cay (even only)
  • 901 through 926 W. Uplands
  • 900 through 932 W. Trinidad
  • 901 through 937 W. Windemere
  • 900 through 936 Xanadu
  • 872 through 940 Zacapa (even only)
  • 901 through 941 W. Ybor
  • 873 through 897 Exuma (odd only)

The affected areas will be required to boil water, or use bottled water, for drinking and cooking purposes until the boil water advisory has been rescinded after a minimum of 72 hours.

Bay Indies park has been notified. The advisory will also be posted on the City website, www.venicegov.com.

For more information, contact the Venice Utilities Department at 941-480-3333.

