A bond agent at Affordable Bail Bond had to bond himself out of a Sarasota County Jail.
Eddy Lima, 55, was arrested Nov. 19 and released the same day after posting his own bond in the amount of $50,000, according to an arrest report.
Lima was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
His arrest came after he allegedly shot a gun into the air in a backyard while threatening to kill two tenants who live on the same Sarasota property.
According to the report, the tenants had come outside to see why the water was not working. The property is served by a well in the backyard.
The report states one victim went back inside the residence at Lima’s direction while a second victim said she walked past Lima, who was by then allegedly pointing the gun at her with his finger on the trigger, and proceeded to the well where she called 911.
Lima’s arraignment is Dec. 27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.