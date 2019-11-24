VNbondsman112319

EDDY LIMA

A bond agent at Affordable Bail Bond had to bond himself out of a Sarasota County Jail.

Eddy Lima, 55, was arrested Nov. 19 and released the same day after posting his own bond in the amount of $50,000, according to an arrest report.

Lima was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

His arrest came after he allegedly shot a gun into the air in a backyard while threatening to kill two tenants who live on the same Sarasota property.

According to the report, the tenants had come outside to see why the water was not working. The property is served by a well in the backyard.

The report states one victim went back inside the residence at Lima’s direction while a second victim said she walked past Lima, who was by then allegedly pointing the gun at her with his finger on the trigger, and proceeded to the well where she called 911.

Lima’s arraignment is Dec. 27.

