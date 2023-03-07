VENICE — The Sho Fu Bonsai Society Bonsai Show and Exhibit will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at St. Mark's Church in Venice.

On display will be the formal displays of members of the group. There also will be a free demo by D&L Nursery's David Cutchin and a free Shitakusa demo.


