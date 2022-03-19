From its inception nearly 10 years ago, the annual Venice Book Fair & Writers Festival has offered something for everyone — readers and writers.
This year, it will be held March 25 at the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library, 300 S. Nokomis Ave. and March 26, in Blalock Park, in the 300 block of South Nassau Street.
Day one is geared to writers and would-be writers. It is a day filled with presentations designed to help writers with everything from story and/or subject development to publishing whether one needs a few copies of a family memoir or has aspirations to sell at least 1,000 copies and preferably many more.
Hour-long sessions begin at 10 a.m. with “Who Will Buy Your Book,” followed, after a lunch break, by a playwrights’ panel from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. addressing “How to Become a Drama Queen or King?”
The playwrights panel is new this year and features Tony Award-winning producer and playwright Andy Sandberg (director of the Hermitage Artist Retreat), award-winning playwright Connie Schildewolf and Venice Theatre playwriting instructors Preston Boyd and Richard Krevolin (author of Screenwriting from the Soul).
At 1:30 p.m. there will be a tribute to the late David Hagberg, the best-selling novelist who was an annual presenter from the beginning of the festival until his death in September of 2019. His talks were entertaining and informative, inspiring all who attended.
From 2 until 3:30 p.m., local author Clarissa Thomasson and her Pulitzer prize-winning daughter, Lane Thomasson DeGregory of the Tampa Bay Times, will talk about raising kids who write and ultimately win awards.
That Clarissa also is a best-selling writer helped. Clarissa’s latest book was recently accepted for publication by Pineapple Press and will be released in the fall
The final presentation, from 3:30 to 5 p.m., “Write What You Know,” is aimed at helping authorities in their fields to become authors. That advice could apply to most, if not all, authors for most everyone is an expert at something, whether one realizes it or not and that expertise can add much to a book.
There is a charge of $20 per person to attend the Friday events whether one attends one talk or all of the presentations.
Friday’s schedule is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with all talks in the main meeting room to the right of the entrance to the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library, 300 S. Nokomis Ave.
The second day of the festival will be at Blalock Park, which is just across South Nassau Street from the Cultural Campus, which is home to the Triangle Inn/Venice Museum, the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library, the Venice Community Center and the Venice Art Center.
There is plenty of parking on the Cultural Campus as well as parking on adjacent streets, with the exception of the 300 block of South Nassau.
Look for the city of tents that will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring books by area authors as well the beneficiary of the festival, Venice Heritage, which hosts the festival.
Since the beginning, sponsors have included media sponsors Venice Gondolier Sun and Venice Magazine as well as presenting sponsor, Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
Three-by-6-foot banners will announce the book fair to all those entering the island with additional signage on adjacent streets. Look for flyers announcing the fair in local businesses, assisted living facilities, churches and other places.
Be sure to make reservations for Friday events as seating is limited to 60. Sessions run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the William H. Jervery Jr. Venice Public Library, 300 S. Nokomis Ave.
Visit venicebookfair.com/events to make reservation and donate $20 by credit card for the program. For questions, contact venicewritersfestival@gmail,com.
Saturday’s event at Blalock Park, the 300 block of S. Nassau Road, will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be three food trucks as well as portable toilets on the grounds.
For additional information, including the list of vendors, visit venicebookfair.com.
