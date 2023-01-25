SARASOTA — JFCS of the Suncoast is kicking off its eighth annual “Take-a-Look, Buy-a-Book” book donation drive on Feb. 1 to spread the joy of reading to children.

Each year, JFCS, which stands for Jewish Family & Children's Service, collects and distributes nearly 4,000 new books to promote literacy among local children in pre-K through Grade 5, with special emphasis on low-income and at-risk families.


