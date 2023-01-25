SARASOTA — JFCS of the Suncoast is kicking off its eighth annual “Take-a-Look, Buy-a-Book” book donation drive on Feb. 1 to spread the joy of reading to children.
Each year, JFCS, which stands for Jewish Family & Children's Service, collects and distributes nearly 4,000 new books to promote literacy among local children in pre-K through Grade 5, with special emphasis on low-income and at-risk families.
Books are also given to infants and toddlers, as well as to older children in middle and high school.
“Please support our children and help open a new chapter in their lives by joining JFCS’ literacy campaign,” said Sheila Birnbaum, a JFCS volunteer and founder of the “Take-a-Look, Buy-a-Book” program. “There’s a measure of dignity attached to owning, enjoying and sharing books. What better way to teach the love of reading than to give these at-risk children a gift.”
The book drive runs from Feb. 1 – March 31. Community members can participate by:
* Delivering or shipping new books for infants through teenagers directly to the main JFCS office at 2688 Fruitville Road., Sarasota, FL 34237.
* Encouraging organizations, neighborhoods, social clubs, businesses, friends, and other groups to organize a book collection among their members. A designated person can collect the books and deliver them to JFCS.
* Making a monetary donation online to go toward the purchase of books. To donate, click here and choose “Book Drive” in the drop-down menu.
Donated books will be distributed to JFCS clients who participate in a variety of programs, including Camp Mariposa, Ignite/REACH, Veterans Services, Homeless Prevention, Youth Services and more.
Books will also go to local Title I schools, law enforcement agencies, hospitals, summer reading programs and other organizations such as The Haven, All Star Children’s Foundation, Bucket of Books, and more.
