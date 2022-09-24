VENICE — Some boat owners panic after finding out their new community doesn’t allow boats, while others want to avoid traffic at boat ramps.
No matter the reasons, many local boaters are seeking out storage facilities.
Because of this and because there are more boat owners in general, boat storage facilities have little to no availability and rely on wait lists.
“We’ve had such a demand for storage,” said Lori White, the MarineMax Venice Marina manager.
Many boat storage facilities and marinas have experienced this demand grow for years now, with people wanting to store their boats for all sorts of reasons.
The need
For BigToy Recreational Storage, located off Center Road in Venice, owner Brian McMurphy said there is a need for boat storage because of certain communities and homeowner associations in the area.
“The biggest thing is all the deed-restricted communities,” he said.
Many gated communities do not allow boats to be parked around homes, so that is where storage facilities come in.
Since boating is one of the reasons many people move to the area, McMurphy mentioned boaters will panic once they figure out their community prohibits boats.
“That’s where the big need for this comes from,” he said.
Karis Russell, with BigToy Storage, echoed McMurphy’s thoughts about those moving down and being shocked they couldn’t store a boat on their own property.
Russell’s advice to boaters was to be prepared and to call places a few months in advance of bringing a boat to the area.
For storage at marinas, the need is a little different from other facilities.
“The biggest reason people do it is for convenience,” said Ken Stead, the Cape Haze Marina general manager.
For both Cape Haze and MarineMax marinas, storing a boat in their facility is more of a concierge service.
MarineMax will wash the boat down and flush the engines when a customer returns it to the marina. Customers also get fuel discounts and can add things to their reservation like fuel and ice so those things are ready for the boater before going out on the water.
White, with MarineMax Marina in Venice, said storing the boat made everything easier on the boater.
“Most people do it because they don’t want to fight the traffic at the boat ramp,” White said.
While there are a lot of reasons for storing boats, availability in the area might be the hardest part for boaters.
“We’ve had a wait list for probably eight years now,” Stead said.
He mentioned there is a list to get onto the property in the first place, and then another for the inside dry storage.
MarineMax Marina also has a similar waiting list system.
“We run full most of the time now,” White said about their availability.
Most of the storage facilities don’t take reservations, but will keep up with wait lists and availability coming up, so preparing is key.
“I haven’t been 50% empty in years,” McMurphy said.
Russell with BigToy said people find out the hard way places are not available and start panicking because they waited last minute. She said no matter where a customer wants to store a boat, call ahead and check for availability or get on a wait list.
Types of storage and services
While availability can be scarce, there are many storage options for boat owners. Some facilities are located off of the water, like BigToy, and others are connected to marinas.
At BigToy Storage, boat owners must bring their boats on a trailer. Once on property, the facility offers a climate-control room, outside storage on gravel or asphalt, covered asphalt storage and a warehouse.
“We have a ton of cameras,” Russell said about security at BigToy, including a gated system.
Inside the facility, prices start from around $115 a month and go up depending on boat size and location on the property. Customers have 24-hour access to their boats through the gate system. The spots are mostly monthly rentals, but Russell said she can fit short term if available.
Along with security, Russell said they will check on the exterior of the boats, especially for seasonal customers and during hurricane season.
Storage facilities at marinas, including MarineMax and Cape Haze, have a variety of storage options as well. Both places have wet slips, outside dry, and inside dry storage.
The marinas have forklifts to take the boats out of the water and put them in storage areas.
“The rate you are charged is usually a per foot basis,” Stead said about most marina storage pricing.
Similar to BigToy, the marinas operate on monthly rentals. For Cape Haze, prices start at around $15-$18 per foot. At MarineMax, prices start at around $19.25 per foot and go up depending on location.
Stead said all of the marinas are fairly close in price “when it all boils down.”
But unlike the off water storage facilities, the marinas will take the boat out of the water for a customer and put it back in.
“If you don’t have a waterfront home and you don’t have a trailer for your boat, it’s really the only option,” Stead said about marina storage.
