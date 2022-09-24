MarineMax Marina barn

MarineMax Venice Marina has two inside storage barns, which can fit around 180 boats combined.

VENICE — Some boat owners panic after finding out their new community doesn’t allow boats, while others want to avoid traffic at boat ramps.

No matter the reasons, many local boaters are seeking out storage facilities.

MarineMax Marina

MarineMax Venice Marina has a machine that will take larger boats out of the water.
BigToy storage outside covered

BigToy Storage off of Center Road is a storage facility for boats and RVs.
BigToy storage inside covered

BigToy Storage has several types of storage, including outside on gravel or asphalt, covered asphalt, warehouse storage and a climate-control room.


Boat forklift

MarineMax Venice Marina has two forklifts to remove and put boats in the water.
BigToy storage outside

BigToy Storage is a gated facility with cameras and 24-hour access for its customers.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments