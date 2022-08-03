From left, Covina Bryson, Mary and Patty Fritz, Patty Cleveland, Cheryl White and Jan Cope arrived early at the Suncoast Metropolitan Community Church for choice seats at the Sun Coast Wind Ensemble concert.
Bill Millner took the director’s baton and motivated the Sun Coast Wind Ensemble to sound like the Marine Band when they played the Stars and Stripes March.
Brandon Godown played “A Touch of Tuba” with the Sun Coast Wind Ensemble and showed his terrific talent and personal style.
The Sun Coast Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Lynn Cleary, in the red, presented a spectacular fun “Bouquet of Music” afternoon concert at the Suncoast Metropolitan Community Church in Venice.
Lynn Cleary struck up the Sun Coast Wind Ensemble for a spectacular “Bouquet of Music” summer concert.
No concert is better than when it is played at a small venue, with musicians close to the audience and the music blaring directly to the audience without a sound system in between.
The summer concert provided that kind of sound.
Lynn obviously loves her work. The introductions to each medley set a tone bringing the music to life. She demonstrated the Temptations dancing on stage so everyone in the audience knew.
When the band played the Motown Hit, “My Girl,” if you closed your eyes you could see The Temptations.
Lynn encouraged the audience to clap and sing “Bomm Bomm Bomm So good So good So good” to Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline.” She invited everyone to sing and dance. No one danced. The band wore hats and sun glasses for the Blues Brothers.
Musicians in the band range in age from 17-year-old Austen Stephenson to 94-year-old Bill Millner who directed the band in playing the Stars and Stripes March, which had everyone clapping to this sensational final number.
In all it was a great afternoon of music and fun. The sign of a great concert is leaving and humming a few songs. This “Bouquet of Music” provided that joy. Bravo.
One Of Our Best
The special person of this week is Bill Millner, who could easily be called the Music Man of Venice. Bill started the Venice Concert Band more than 20 years ago.
Under his leadership, it became one of the most popular bands in town. It went from concerts in Centennial Park to the Community Center to the Venice Performing Arts Center.
Bill retired as director but still plays with the band.
Bill is the oldest musician in the Sun Coast Wind Ensemble. His enthusiasm and passion for music is the same as when he started out as a band director and high school music teacher in New York.
When he takes the podium, with the baton in hand and the Miller twinkle in his eye, musical magic happens, very much like it did in River City.
Bill knows how to connect with the audience. He knows concerts should be fun. He is one of the nicest men in town.
Bill Millner is on of the musicians who makes Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
