The North Port Boys & Girls Club after Hurricane Ian

VENICE — Gulf Coast Community Foundation will provide $1 million to help rebuild the Gene Matthews Boys & Girls Club in North Port.

The Foundation’s Board of Directors announced the commitment in a news release Tuesday, along with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto counties. The funding will be distributed over three years.


Desk Damage from Hurricane Ian

The Gene Matthews Club building suffered extensive damage in Hurricane Ian, to the point of being unusable for its regular programs.
Cubbies damaged post-storm

Parts of the ceiling fell in over a cubby room at the Gene Matthews Club.

