The Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties celebrated 90 graduating seniors from local high schools at the annual Senior Celebration on June 9, 2022.
Seniors were joined by family and friends, and supported by members of the community such as Assistant Superintendent and Chief Academic Officer, Chris Renouf; Secondary Schools Executive Director, Steve Cantees; North Port High School Principal, Shannon Fusco; Riverview High School Principal, Erin Del Castillo; Sarasota High School Principal, David Jones; and Sarasota Military Academy Head of School, Colonel Fredrick Fout.
The event was held in the Dick Vitale Sports and Fitness Center at the Lee Wetherington Club.
The 2022 graduating class went above and beyond in their academic achievements and are outstanding examples of what hard work and determination can do in achieving their goals.
The evening recognized 17 graduating seniors who have been selected to receive scholarship awards, including the Shannon Staub Excellence in Leadership Award, The Club’s Post-Secondary Transition Scholarship, the Matthew A. Knight Foundation Scholarship, the Robert and Patricia Gussin Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties Endowed Scholarship at Duquesne University, the Steven and Marjolaine Townsend Scholarship, and Youth of the Year Scholarship.
Since their first scholarship in 2018, Steven and Marjolaine Townsend have awarded more than 47 scholarships to Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties’ youth.
“We established our scholarship fund as a way of giving back to our community, and we have been touched by the personal successes achieved by so many of our recipients,” Steve Townsend said.
When asked why they choose to invest in the lives of young people each year in Sarasota and DeSoto counties, Marge Riwnsend said, “We believe education changes lives. Because education is so important to us, we hope these scholarships will empower students to pursue their hopes and dreams and strive to reach their full potential.”
Robert and Patricia Gussin Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties Endowed Scholarship at Duquesne University:
• Laura M., RHS
• Bryan B., BHS
Matthew A. Knight Foundation Scholarship:
• Quinn O., SHS
Shannon Staub Excellence in Leadership Award:
• Quinn O., SHS
• Giacomo M., BHS
The Club’s Post-Secondary Transition Scholars:
• Bryan B., BHS;
• Kennedi B., SHS;
• Desmen L., SHS;
• Laura M., RHS;
• Giacomo M., BHS
Youth of the Year Scholar:
• Bernadette N., RHS
Steven and Marjolaine Townsend Scholars, Class of 2025:
• Aiden B., BHS
• Ayanna C., BHS
• Ethan C., SPHS
• Ariyana E., BHS
• Samuel M., BHS
• Aundrayah M., BHS
• Charlize M., BHS
• Melanie M., SHS
• Ciara P., SHS
• Usman P., NPHS
• Angel V., Imagine School at North Port
Steven and Marjolaine Townsend Scholars, Class of 2023:
• Gabriel B., SPHS
• Fabian O., SMA
• Kara P., NPHS
• Madison S., SHS
• Daria T., PVS
Steven and Marjolaine Townsend Scholars, Class of 2022:
• Kennedi B., SHS
• Kenneth D., VHS
• Francisco H., NPHS
• Isaiah L., VHS
• Jasmine M., SMA
• D’Kai S., BHS
