By BOB MUDGE
Senior Writer
Tim Brady has been around politics all his life yet never saw himself running for office.
Going to school in the Maryland/D.C. area, the parents of most of his classmates worked for the government, as did his dad, an FBI agent.
In that environment, “it’s hard not to be politically informed in some way,” he said.
“Informed” is a few steps away from “seeking office,” however.
But when an anticipated challenger to Joe Neunder for Venice City Council Seat 6 decided not to file and Brady couldn’t talk anyone else into running, he realized he had to do it himself.
He didn’t want Joe Neunder to be unopposed, he said, and he didn’t see “a vision for change” in Neunder’s candidacy.
And, he said, “I’ve always had that volunteer gene,” from coaching youth soccer to serving on church and homeowner boards
He threw his hat into the City Council ring last week, one day before the qualifying period closed.
He’s also running for a seat on the Milano association board, now that the community has hit the threshold to be turned over to the property owners.
He said that running two campaigns and getting up to speed on the jobs he’s vying for is challenging.
“I’m drinking out of a fire hose,” he said.
But having worked in technology sales and marketing for 25 years, he said, he’s used to dealing with complex matters and seeing the needs of different constituencies.
He got interested in Venice politics after moving into Milano about a year and a half ago. Though he’s still behind the learning curve, he’s watched enough Council meetings to decide “I think we could do better.”
Rather than taking over emergency medical services, he said, it might be better for the city to reconsider consolidating the fire department with Sarasota County’s.
He’s concerned that Venice may not be positioned as well as it could be to deal with another recession. The last one caused him to move out of the state because work for his consulting business “just dried up.”
While “you’re never going to stop development,” it’s possible to approve it in a smarter way, he said. He’d like to do more to encourage Florida-Friendly landscaping and revisit the level of impact fees on new construction.
He said he has neighbors from all over the country and can’t see how an additional $5,000 on the price of a house would keep people away.
He’d also like to forge a better relationship with Sarasota County.
“The county is a stakeholder in everything we do here,” he said.
Brady’s campaign website is TimBrady4Venice.com.
