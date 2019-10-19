Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. High 84F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 77F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.