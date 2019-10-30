VENICE — Tim Brady is running for two elective positions: one he planned on seeking and one he didn’t.
The one he planned on is his homeowner association board. He lives in Milano, which has reached the threshold at which the residents take over management from the developer.
The one he didn’t plan on was Seat 6 on the Venice City Council, for which he was all set to back a candidate who decided at nearly the last minute not to file.
He scouted around unsuccessfully for a substitute before deciding to throw his own hat into the ring the day before qualifying closed.
That was just two months ago and he’s been playing catch-up ever since.
Not to worry: He said he’s a fast learner, and “it’s not about what you know, it’s about what your intentions are when you get there.”
It helps that he’s been around politics and government all his life. Calling himself the “most fiscally conservative of all the candidates,” Brady said he believes his experience will help the city negotiate better deals.
“I’ve never seen government procurement that couldn’t be better,” he said.
Budgeting needs a “different discipline and attitude,” he said, though he declined to make any specific comments on the current budget.
Florida is a property rights state, he said, but growth still needs to pay its own way.
Higher impact fees would offset more of the impact of development without hurting sales, he said, because he knows that none of his neighbors would have decided not to buy in Milano over a few thousand dollars extra.
He’d like to see the city adopt county standards in the draft land development regulations when they’re stricter he said, especially in the case of stormwater rules. That’s been an issue in Milano, he said.
He would explore a public/private partnership to improve Laurel Road and would consider investing city money in developing affordable housing for seniors, which he said could become a critical need.
“Take a look at the alternative cost,” he said — potentially, homeless seniors.
He portrayed this election as between residents and developers, but then said that description might be “over the top” because both sides believe they’re doing what’s best for the community, he said.
And all the candidates are saying they support smart growth, good fiscal management and taking care of the environment, he said.
“People have to go with their gut to figure out who’s really going to do it,” he said.
