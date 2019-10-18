VENICE — The Brady brothers are in trouble again, police say.
Deputies say they watched the men damage telephone poles after midnight, because — one of the brothers said — someone had set up illegal surveillance on them.
Christopher and Matthew Brady, 35, of Englewood, were arrested Wednesday on charges of criminal mischief and grand larceny, arrest reports show. Each posted a $2,000 bond.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office received information about crimes in Englewood Tuesday afternoon, and tactical units began watching the twins a few hours later.
Just after midnight, deputies saw the two drive a truck from their business onto River Road, then turn around and drive back to Winchester Boulevard, where they pulled over next to a telephone pole. Deputies saw a flash, and the truck drove away.
When deputies pulled over the truck in South Venice, found utility electrical equipment and wiring.
Matthew Brady, the driver, had a "long explanation for damaging the pole," a deputy wrote in the arrest report. Matthew Brady said "he was being illegally watched by an unknown entity and that the poles were put up without permits," according to the report.
The deputy said Brady pointed out locations of utility boxes on Google maps where he went to cut wires.
Allegedly stole guns
This arrest comes while legal proceedings continue against the twins involving Christopher Brady's former employer, a Bradenton attorney.
Christopher Brady was an attorney with Barak Law Group for about 18 months before being fired in July 2018 for missing hearings and "odd" behavior, according to testimony by Anthony Barak. Christopher Brady was barred under an emergency order from practicing law in Florida on July 11, 2018.
The referee in the disbarment case concluded in a report dated April 15, 2019, "the sheer volume of misconduct in this case, and the fact that it continued well after a Circuit Court Judge ordered (Brady) to cease and desist, causes the Referee grave concern about (Brady's) fitness to practice law."
In September 2018, Christopher and Matthew Brady drove to the Barak Law Group office one morning and pulled the doors off the business using a truck and rope. They allegedly stole a safe, computer server, and a key to a business storage unit, court records show. It was all caught on security video.
Before they were arrested, the twins allegedly stole an AR-15, a .22-caliber rifle, and a pistol from a storage unit. That jury trial is set for March 2020.
Meth arrest
Christopher Brady was arrested in Charlotte County on May 17 for possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and misuse of 911, court records show.
The arrest began with a call from the Charlotte County pool on San Casa Drive in Englewood. An employee said two storage containers in the parking lot had been locked with an additional lock.
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office dive team members, who happened to be at the pool, saw the twins, who told them they were there to place locks on the units as a precaution to prevent thefts.
The Bradys offered to give dive team members the keys, but were told to give the keys to pool staff. The Bradys left.
A pool worker called officers back stating the Bradys returned. During the encounter with the deputy, Brady dialed 911 on his phone, saying he feared the officer questioning him might be in on the thefts.
After another deputy arrived, they determined no emergency situation existed and arrested Christopher Brady for misuse of 911. Deputies found methamphetamine in Brady's pocket, records show.
