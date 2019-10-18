VENICE — The Brady brothers are in trouble again, police say.
It is the latest in a year of legal troubles for the siblings who have allegedly broken into a law firm; called 911 on a deputy they claimed was involved in a theft scheme and other crimes, according to police.
The latest crime was allegedly damaging telephone poles because, one of the brothers said, there was illegal surveillance going on against them.
The twins, Christopher and Matthew Brady, 35, of Englewood, were arrested Wednesday and charged with criminal mischief along with grand larceny for stealing utility boxes and wiring, according to authorities.
Each posted bond in the amount of $2,000.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office began watching the brothers Tuesday after receiving information. Deputies watched the two drive a truck near Winchester Boulevard and pull up to a telephone pole. Deputies saw a flash, after which the truck drove off.
Deputies pulled over the truck in South Venice and found utility equipment and wiring.
Matthew Brady had a "long explanation for damaging the pole," a deputy wrote in the arrest report.
Matthew said "he was being illegally watched by an unknown entity and that the poles were put up without permits," according to the report. The deputy said Brady pointed out on a map where he went to cut wires.
Allegedly stole guns
All this comes while legal proceedings continue against the twins involving Christopher Brady's former employer.
Christopher Brady was an attorney with Barak Law Group in Bradenton for about 18 months before being fired in July 2018 for missing hearings and "odd" behavior, according to testimony by Anthony Barak.
Brady retaliated by trying to wrest control of the company from its owner. According to Manatee County court records, Christopher argued, among other things, that Barak Law Group PC wasn't a legal corporation because P.C., the abbreviation for professional corporation, didn't have a period after each letter. The court didn't accept improper punctuation argument.
He was also accused of filing court documents under his name after he was fired. He contacted opposing counsel from previous cases stating he was creating a new firm and directing them to a fictitious website. Barak Law Group was forced to hire another firm to handle the matter. At least one appeal of a judge's order remains on the docket.
"He was an attorney. I didn't see this coming," Barak said about the ordeal.
Christopher Brady was barred under an emergency order from practicing law in Florida on July 11, 2018.
The referee in the disbarment case concluded in a final written report to the Florida Supreme Court, dated April 15, "the sheer volume of misconduct in this case, and the fact that it continued well after a Circuit Court Judge ordered (Brady) to cease and desist, causes the Referee grave concern about (Brady's) fitness to practice law."
In September 2018, Christopher and Matthew Brady drove to the Barak Law Group office one morning and pulled the doors off the business using a truck and rope, authorities said. They allegedly stole a safe, computer server, and a key to a business storage unit. It was all caught on security video.
Before they were arrested, the twins allegedly went to the storage unit and stole an AR 15, a .22 rifle, and a handgun. That jury trial is set for March 2020.
Meth arrest
Christopher Brady was arrested in Charlotte County on May 17 for possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and misuse of 911. Brady is seeking to suppress what he called an unlawful search.
The arrest began with a call from a Charlotte County pool on San Casa Drive in Englewood. An employee said two PODS storage containers in the parking lot had an additional lock on it.
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office dive team members, who happened to be at the pool, observed the twins, who told them they were there to place locks on the units as a precaution to prevent thefts. The Bradys offered to give dive team members the keys, but were told to give the keys to pool staff. The Bradys left.
A pool worker called officers back stating the Bradys returned. A deputy arrived and Christopher Brady told the deputy he volunteers for the U.S. Army Engineering Department, saying he observed suspicious activity the night prior. That's why he placed an additional lock on each container to prevent further theft, he said, according to the arrest report. He advised the deputy items inside the container were illegal but would not say what they were or how he knew they were illegal.
During the encounter with the deputy, Brady called 911, saying he feared the deputy questioning him might be in on the thefts. After another deputy arrived, they determined no emergency situation existed and arrested Christopher Brady for misuse of 911. In Brady's pocket was a blue container with a crystal like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.
A pretrial court date for the arrest is set for Nov. 19.
