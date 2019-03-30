Erica Hamrick knows all about hard work, but she never expected to be swinging a hammer and hanging drywall like a pro.
She’d visited Venice’s Off The Wagon Brewery & Kitchen a couple of times with friends. But she never dreamed that she’d one day be thanking its owner, Tommy Villani; its 3 Bridges brewers, Scott and Corey Harper; and Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County for helping make her dreams come true.
Some 18 months ago, they all set out on paths that recently converged at a groundbreaking in North Port.
Working and living on her own since the age of 17, Hamrick started a career in Marathon, Florida, with a nationally known home improvement store.
While there, she met someone special, later learned she was pregnant and moved with him to Venice to be closer to her family. Hamrick tried to make the relationship work, but it was best for everyone that they end it.
Torn by every emotion possible for a single mom, she nevertheless took charge of her and her daughter’s future. She continued working full time for the home store and got a second job waiting tables, to make ends meet in a pricey rental market.
A long-held dream of owning her own home led her to apply for Habitat for Humanity’s help.
Around the same time, Tommy Villani’s Off The Wagon and Scott and Corey Harper’s award-winning 3 Bridges Brewing in Venice officially kicked off a philanthropic partnership with Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County.
Habitat chief development officer Aimee Holmes had previously discussed the unique fundraising concept with three other affiliates at the Habitat for Humanity International Conference in Atlanta.
She told them, “We’ve got a new brewery opening right across the street from our office,” and the vision for what would later become Hamrick’s house was born.
Believing that brewers can craft, not just great beer, but also homes for families in need, craft breweries nationwide are collaborating with Habitat for Humanity.
“The House That Beer Built” partnerships have sprung up in major brewing communities from Oregon to Tennessee, but this was the first in Southwest Florida.
Off The Wagon’s House That Beer Built launch in fall 2017 announced multiple upcoming monthly fundraisers, leading up to two grand-slam fundraising events last year and two more to come—a beer-pairing dinner on March 28 followed by a golf tournament on March 29. For more information on these events, contact Aimee Holmes at 941-493-6606, ext. 229, or aholmes@habitatsouthsarasota.org.
Villani said, “After these two events, we will have raised over half of our goal of $140,000 within two years.”
Hamrick has been volunteering on Habitat for Humanity work sites for a year now, working 233 “sweat equity” hours out of the required 300. In February, she signed her acceptance letter for the property in North Port. Last week she met her brewery benefactors for the first time.
They all broke ground together March 14.
Hamrick said, “I have made great friendships and bonded with others who share similar stories. If it weren’t for Habitat for Humanity none of this would be possible, and I am very grateful.”
She plans to continue volunteering with Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County, so that she can help others achieve their own goals and dreams.
