VENICE – Struggling babies have an ally in women donating breast milk.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital has opened up its second "milk depot" at the SMH-Venice Campus.
Women who want to donate breast milk can do it at the facility off Laurel Road and Interstate 75.
SMH stated in a news release that its Sarasota campus opened up its first donation site in 2015.
“A mother’s own breast milk is always the best food choice for her newborn, but when a mother’s milk isn’t available, breast milk donated by thoroughly screened donors is the next best option for critically ill newborns or premature babies struggling to recover in hospitals across the nation,” SMH-Venice Women's and Perioperative Services Director Judy Cavallaro stated in the news release.
Brittany Brighenti was the first woman to donate at SMH-Venice. According to the news release, she gave birth to a premature baby in December so she feels like she has a "personal tie" to the cause. Prior to the opening of the Venice milk depot, she was driving 45 minutes to drop off her donations of breast milk. So far, it noted, she has noted more than 800 ounces.
“Now that the Venice Campus is open, it’s as easy as can be," Brighenti stated in the news release. "You just start the donor process with some paperwork and screening ahead of time, and I drove up to drop-off without even having to go inside of the hospital.”
Sarasota Memorial worked toward and earned its Baby Friendly USA designation in 2018. In 2022, women have donated 6,000 ounces of breastmilk through Sarasota Memorial, the news release stated. Since opening the first milk depot, more than 62,000 ounces have been donated.
The depots are established in association with the Mothers’ Milk Bank of Florida, it stated. That nonprofit screens mothers using a voluntary process similar to blood donations, the news release noted.
"The not-for-profit Milk Bank analyzes the milk of approved donors for calorie and protein content and then pasteurizes it to kill any viruses or bacteria," the news release stated. "It then tests the milk to ensure it’s free of contaminates before deep freezing and distributing it to hospitalized babies who are in need."
Sarasota Memorial Childbirth Education & Lactation Services Manager Mary O'Connor praised those who donate breast milk, stating in the news release it helps build the baby's immune system, helps developmental outcomes and lowers risk of infections.
"Donating breast milk is like donating blood – it saves lives,” she stated in the news release.
Mothers in the area interested in donating their breast milk can start the process by calling Mothers’ Milk Bank of Florida at 407-248-5050 or visiting online at www.milkbankofflorida.org.
