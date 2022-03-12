featured topical BrewBurgers watching effect of Tesla Superchargers SuperChargers were built in Venice next to the eatery By Morgan Simpson Staff Writer Mar 12, 2022 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Tesla Superchargers were placed at the BrewBurgers off of Jacaranda Boulevard in February. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY MORGAN SIMPSON Eight Tesla Supercharger stations are located in the parking lot of BrewBurgers near Jacaranda Boulevard and Interstate 75.GONDOLIER PHOTO BY MORGAN SIMPSON GONDOLIER PHOTO BY MORGAN SIMPSON Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VENICE — Tesla Supercharger stations finally opened in Venice on Feb. 16 in the parking lot of BrewBurgers near Jacaranda Boulevard and Interstate 75.Originally set for Quarter 3 of 2021, BrewBurgers owner Michael Bacon said it took months to install the stations, which broke ground in November.When proposed with the idea to put the Superchargers in his parking lot, Bacon jumped at the idea, especially since Tesla paid for the installation.“If nothing else, the advertising value is good,” Bacon said.While the installation and infrastructure of the charging stations were completely funded, Bacon said he pays $1 every time someone charges at the stations.But he figured people would stop in to eat a burger or have a drink while they waited, and that would help with the costs. While still new, Bacon said, that hasn’t been the case for every Tesla owner yet with many just waiting in their car.“Time will tell if that actually happens,” he said.However, Bacon mentioned some drivers have come in, stating they never knew the burger place was there and were happy to find it.With a five-year deal to have the chargers, Bacon believes the situation will change and the stations will bring some business.“It creates a lot of buzz,” he said about the Superchargers being connected to the BrewBurgers franchise. “Certainly people talk about it.” Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Escaped Ukranian family finds their way to Venice Seven containers later -- a stunning home Trooper video shows head-on crash Sarasota Police investigating two suspected homicides Cops: Man runs car into house, plays 'Wrecking Ball' Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Escaped Ukranian family finds their way to Venice Seven containers later -- a stunning home Trooper video shows head-on crash Sarasota Police investigating two suspected homicides Cops: Man runs car into house, plays 'Wrecking Ball' Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
