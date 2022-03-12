VENICE — Tesla Supercharger stations finally opened in Venice on Feb. 16 in the parking lot of BrewBurgers near Jacaranda Boulevard and Interstate 75.

Originally set for Quarter 3 of 2021, BrewBurgers owner Michael Bacon said it took months to install the stations, which broke ground in November.

When proposed with the idea to put the Superchargers in his parking lot, Bacon jumped at the idea, especially since Tesla paid for the installation.

“If nothing else, the advertising value is good,” Bacon said.

While the installation and infrastructure of the charging stations were completely funded, Bacon said he pays $1 every time someone charges at the stations.

But he figured people would stop in to eat a burger or have a drink while they waited, and that would help with the costs.


While still new, Bacon said, that hasn’t been the case for every Tesla owner yet with many just waiting in their car.

“Time will tell if that actually happens,” he said.

However, Bacon mentioned some drivers have come in, stating they never knew the burger place was there and were happy to find it.

With a five-year deal to have the chargers, Bacon believes the situation will change and the stations will bring some business.

“It creates a lot of buzz,” he said about the Superchargers being connected to the BrewBurgers franchise. “Certainly people talk about it.”

