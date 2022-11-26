Gurl and the girls will perform a holiday celebration

Michelle Pruyn, Brian Gurl and Natalie Brouwer will perform “A Whirlwind Celebration of the Season,” at 3 p.m. on Dec. 11 at Grace Methodist Church, on the island in Venice.

 PHOTO PROViDED BY BRIAN GURL PRODUCTIONS

VENICE — Brian Gurl and friends will hold their annual Christmas show, “A Whirlwind Celebration of the Season,” on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. at Grace Methodist Church on the island.

Vocalist Natalie Brouwer from Nashville Tennessee is a new addition to the Gurl cast.


