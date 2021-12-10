VENICE — Citing "personal and professional reasons," Brian Kelly resigned from his City Council seat Thursday, "effective immediately."
His resignation email states that he will no longer be a city resident, disqualifying him from serving under the city charter.
"This decision was not made lightly, as I have enjoyed serving on Council," the email states.
Kelly declined to elaborate on the reasons behind his resignation, but said that his former colleagues will likely see him again.
"I'm sure I'll be in front of Council speaking again about something," he said.
Kelly's first involvement with city government was as an environmental activist, often representing Hands Along the Water, a local nonprofit he co-founded to combat nutrient pollution.
Ironically, Kelly is an item on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting. He was to receive a certificate for completing the 2021 Institute of Elected Municipal Officials.
According to City Clerk Lori Stelzer, Kelly's is the first Council resignation since 2003, when Virginia Warren and Burt Brown both stepped down due to health reasons.
The charter calls for the Council to fill the vacancy by appointing someone within 30 days to serve until next year's election, when the seat will be on the ballot along with the seats held by Mayor Ron Feinsod and Council members Joe Neunder and Nick Pachota.
They're all eligible for re-election, though Neunder has filed to run for a County Commission seat.
Whoever is elected in 2022 to take Kelly's place will serve for one year to complete the three-year term to which he was elected. The seat will be back on the ballot in 2023, with the winner elected for a full three-year term.
The charter calls for a special election if the Council fails to appoint someone within 30 days.
Tuesday's meeting is the last regular Council meeting of the year. The first meeting of 2022 is scheduled for Jan. 11.
