VENICE — Bithja LaFaille unknowingly took on a big role when she joined the Venice Fire Rescue.
She was the first Black female firefighter and paramedic in the department.
“At first, I was at a lose for words and didn’t know how to feel,” LaFaille said.
Even though it was a shock, LaFaille said she was glad to be bringing more diversity to the department and the city of Venice.
LaFaille, of Port Charlotte, has now been with the department for more than a year.
When LaFaille joined the department, there were not many women working as firefighters, paramedics or emergency medical technicians locally. She said there were about four women firefighters and one firefighter/EMT at the time.
LaFaille said with the department taking over emergency medical services in October, there are now more women coming in as EMTs.
With the department’s diversity growing in Venice, LaFaille said she was happy to be the person that others could look up to.
“She said in her job interview that she wanted to be an inspiration for young women today and she certainly is on the right track to do that,” Venice Fire Chief Shawn Carvey said.
LaFaille was not worried about going into a profession that is dominated by men. She has five brothers and she said it felt natural to fit in with everyone.
At the beginning, LaFaille said the men did not know exactly how to act with more women in the stations.
But she said they grew to like the diversity of gender.
“You have a different gender, you see different perspectives and learn different things,” LaFaille said.
Along with being the first Black female firefighter and paramedic at VFR, this was LaFaille’s first fire department job.
LaFaille has been with the department since March 2020 and has enjoyed the past year. One of her favorite aspects of the job is being with and training with her co-workers. She said building relationships with the lieutenants and senior officers has been great.
Building those relationships with co-workers comes natural because she is very family-oriented, she said.
LaFaille comes from a big family with 10 siblings and was used to being around a lot of people. She said it also made it easier to get along with everyone within the department which she now calls her second family.
“She has earned the trust and support from all of her co-workers and always brings a positive attitude to the station,” Carvey said. “Her ability to work well with everyone gives her the opportunity to learn how to become a future leader in the department.”
LaFaille said she knew she wanted to be in the medical field since her freshman year of high school. She originally wanted to be just an EMT, but she learned that fire was incorporated with EMS.
Throughout high school, she gained experience through different classes.
Sophomore year, LaFaille took a first response course at a technical college and then her junior year she took another medical class. In her senior year, LaFaille was part of a program that allowed her to go to fire school.
Because of the classes she took throughout high school, when LaFaille graduated that same month she also received her fire certification. She then went on to EMT school and worked for a private ambulance company. While working for the ambulance company, LaFaille went to paramedic school.
Throughout all of the medical classes and work, she also took college classes and earn an associate of science degree in EMS through Florida SouthWestern State College.
After the long journey of schooling and experience as a paramedic, LaFaille finally landed her first fire job. at VFR, she said,
“You have a lot thrown at you in the beginning,” she said about starting at Venice Fire Rescue.
She had to learn how to put her firefighting skills into action while also learning how to drive the engine and getting to know the area. In addition, she still had to study and train.
Despite being on the job for over a year, LaFaille says she still constantly studies and trains, so she can be prepared for anything to happen.
“I’m more comfortable and more confident in my skills and being a paramedic and firefighter,” LaFaille said. “But there is always something to improve on.”
