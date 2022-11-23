Thanksgiving meals

VENICE — Delivering a “taste of home,” Agape Flights is sending Thanksgiving dinners to affiliate missionary groups in Haiti and the Bahamas.

Early Tuesday morning, the Venice-based organization loaded up nearly 200 turkeys with all of the trimmings onto their newest airplane heading for the Caribbean.

