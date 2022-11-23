VENICE — Delivering a “taste of home,” Agape Flights is sending Thanksgiving dinners to affiliate missionary groups in Haiti and the Bahamas.
Early Tuesday morning, the Venice-based organization loaded up nearly 200 turkeys with all of the trimmings onto their newest airplane heading for the Caribbean.
Flying down Thanksgiving dinners is part of the organization’s Missionary Thanksgiving Dinner Project. The boxes flown to the missionary groups are decorated and include turkeys, side dishes, pumpkin pie mix and whipped cream.
“We love being able to bless the missionary families with a full Thanksgiving meal complete will all of their favorite ‘pieces’,” the Agape Flights website stated.
The nonprofit and faith-based group was founded by Keith and Clara Starkey in 1980, and began as a way to support missionary groups in Haiti.
Agape Flights recently celebrated their 42nd anniversary of the first mission flight to Haiti.
Now, Agape Flights flies supplies to more than 300 missionary families in Haiti, the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas.
Headquartered in Venice, the group has weekly cargo flights sending supplies to the affiliate missionaries.
In times of natural disaster, such as earthquakes in Haiti, Agape Flights jumps into action, flying down necessary items for aid.
