VENICE — Venice is a magnet for leaders in the arts.
Find them at Venice Theatre, Venice Art Center, Venice Symphony and, last week, at Attitudes in Dance, which hosted Broadway choreographer Tracie Stanfield, founder and artistic director of Synthesis Dance in New York City.
Synthesis Dance offers intensive training for pre-professional dancers as well as for an elite touring company of dancers who have performed throughout the world.
Attitudes owner Renata Gaona had attended such a school in New York City while growing up in Brazil and, once she had her own school in Brazil, she took students to New York for additional pre-professional training.
While in New York over Thanksgiving with her husband, world famous aerialist Tito Gaona and their daughter Victoria, a junior at the University of Florida, Renata connected with Stanfield.
She was coming to Venice with her partner, Bruce Martin, the son of Peggy Martin and her husband, former Venice Mayor Ed Martin. The occasion was Peggy’s 90th birthday.
Bruce is a percussionist with Tom Tom Club, and has recorded, composed and toured internationally. He recorded NYC on the album “Steps Ahead” and was the album’s associate producer.
Stanfield has a national and international following. Each summer, she offers an intensive program for intermediate, advanced and pre-professional dancers at her New York studio.
In addition to Stanfield, these classes are taught by principal dancers who are part of the Synthesis faculty at its headquarters in New York City. These instructors include artistic and creative directors from New York and Los Angeles.
Last week in Venice, Gaona’s top students had the opportunity to work with Stanfield.
Bruce Martin and his mother Peggy were there to watch some 20 teenaged students at Attitudes show how quickly they could learn snippets of choreography and a variety of body positions.
Because the Venice participants in this “master class” all had extensive experience as longtime students, they picked up each of the different steps and maneuvers by the second try and most seemed to nail the steps on the first.
As the students were about to warm up, Stanfield had them draw a “T” on each foot.
“It is to line up the heel between the second and third toe,” Stanfield said.
There were all dressed in black leotards that covered the legs to the ankle. Most also wore matching soft-soled footwear that covered their toes.
Renata first met Stanfield in New York some 10 years ago. They reconnected on Thanksgiving weekend when the Gaonas (Renata, Tito and daughter, Victoria) were in the city to see some shows and other special events.
While visiting Stanfield’s studio, they learned she would be in Venice. They then compared schedules and planned the master class for the top students at Attitudes.
The Venice dancers filled the large studio at Attitudes, with just enough space for the first few stand-up maneuvers. When they had to switch to positions that had them lying on the floor and doing some back-bend-like maneuvers, they divided into two groups to give each student adequate room for the particular exercise.
When they switched to another maneuver that involved instructions that included, “Close your eyes, step down and open your eyes,” Stanfield had separate instructions for Victoria:
“Not you, you’re my guinea pig.”
To another girl, “You’re cute but you can’t count.”
By the end of the evening, they could all count and their dance was much improved, too.
But there were plenty of challenges along the way to get to that place. While the dancers were not all the same size, it was obvious that they were sincere in their interest to learn and were willing to try whatever new steps or positions they were given by the instructor.
“Stay in plie,” Stanfield said.
“Never in my life have I heard anyone cheer a ‘pas de chat.’” (Translated from the French, it means leap of the cat.)
Stanfield said that her studio dancers on Broadway love doing the “pas de chat.”
“Their eyes light up when I say ‘pas de chat,’” she said.
“She’s so good,” Renata said.
It was time to switch to “armography,” which turned out to be just what it sounded like with the dancers’ arms driving the students’ improvised choreography.
“Don’t steal my moves,” Stanfield said with a glint in her eye.
She was there to teach that night, expected the students to copy her footwork and was obviously happy when they did just that.
“Have I asked you to be perfect? Dancing is about finding your edges. I need you to fail more.
“If the bigger problem is to be too pretty, that’s OK” but then she said, “Less pretty, please.”
The teacher was having as much fun as the students.
“I love it when dancers are trained,” she said.
And these dancers seemed to have been very well trained. They all were in near perfect unison by the second run-through.
She had them all do a leap that was a forward one and one-half turn like an axel done by figure skaters but in a position more like an ice skater’s sit spin position.
“Keep your head and tailbone in line,” she said.
They all managed it as though they had been doing it for awhile.
They were encouraged to express their feelings in their dancing.
“I don’t want a monologue, she said. “I want a dialogue.”
... and,
“You wanted to be grand. You are grand.
“Did you see intention or did you see a mistake? Don’t worry about the mistakes. This is the place. You are not on stage.
“I mess up all the time.”
Too soon, the class was over but this would not be the last class. Stanfield and Renata were already making plans for Stanfield’s return to Venice.
