FORT MYERS — Broadway Palm opened its 30th anniversary season with Broadway Palm “Thru The Decades,” playing now through Oct. 1.
This original musical revue celebrates Broadway Palm and the musicals they have produced over the years.
Making its debut is the theater’s new high performance, commercial grade, video wall that helps bring each production number dramatically to life. The wall is 29 feet wide and 11 feet tall and consists of more than 125 different panels with an incredible resolution of 3024 x 1176.
Relive the last three decades in this all-new jukebox style musical featuring performers who will sing and dance their way through some of the greatest Broadway Palm songs of all time.
You’ll hear numbers from “Me and My Girl,” “The King and I,” “The Music Man,” “Singin’ in the Rain,” “Mamma Mia,” “Cabaret” and more.
Broadway Palm Thru The Decades is written and directed by Victor Legarreta. Legarreta has been part of Broadway Palm since 1996 and has directed and appeared in numerous Broadway Palm productions.
In addition, he created “A Night On Broadway,” “Yesterday’s: The 50s and 60s Musical,” “Groovin’: The 60s and 70s Musical,” “Let’s Go To The Movies,” “Dino and Friends,” “ ‘Til Theft Do Us Part,” and “No Claus For Alarm,” to name a few.
Join in the celebration with “Broadway Palm Thru The Decades” playing now through Oct. 1. Performances are Wednesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees.
Broadway Palm is offering a Season Opener Special and all tickets are just $65 for dinner and the show.
Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling 239-278-4422, by visiting BroadwayPalm.com or by stopping by the box office at 1380 Colonial Blvd. in Fort Myers.
