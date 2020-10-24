VENICE — Unlike most of his law school classmates, Ed Brodsky knew exactly what he wanted to do when he graduated — prosecute criminals.
It’s what he’s been doing for 28 years, including the last eight as the state attorney for the 12th Judicial Circuit of Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties.
“Every day I love going to work,” he said.
Seeking a third term in office, Brodsky faces Democrat Betsy Young in the general election.
He touts his experience as a qualification for office.
He’s in charge of what he calls the largest law firm in the circuit, with offices in three counties and a $17 million budget. About 40,000 cases come in annually through 16 law enforcement agencies, he said.
Thanks to all their efforts, crime is down 47% in Sarasota County during his tenure, Brodsky said.
He gives credit to several initiatives he’s launched building upon one he inherited from Moreland but that he helped implement: drug court, a program of treatment and supervision for qualified defendants.
A large number of people in the criminal court system have an addiction issue that leads them to commit crimes to support their habit.
“Simply incarcerating them isn’t going to fix the issue,” Brodsky said.
He has also implemented a program of issuing civil citations to juveniles who commit low-level, nonviolent offenses, keeping them out of jail and helping them avoid building a criminal record.
If re-elected, he said he’d like to try a similar program for adults.
The county is predicted to gain 100,000 more residents over the next 20 years, he said, and the existing jail has been running at capacity. The county is considering a 200-bed facility to supplement it and further rehabilitation programs but that’s just in the discussion stages.
In the last several years his office has largely become paperless, he said. Almost all documents move electronically, which speeds the process up and, by chance, positioned all his employees to be able to work from home during the pandemic.
“It’s been pretty revolutionary,” he said.
