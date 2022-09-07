Brotherhood Ride 2015

Members of the Brotherhood Ride make their way through North Port in 2015. This year’s cyclists will stay overnight at the Venice-Nokomis Elks Lodge on Oct. 15.

NORTH VENICE — The Venice-Nokomis Elks Lodge will be hosting the Brotherhood Ride for dinner and lodging on Oct. 15-16.

The Brotherhood Ride is a group of bicycle riders and support staff who raise money for the families of first responders who died in the line of duty in Florida.


