Brotherhood Ride staying at Elks Lodge in October Group raises money for families of first responders STAFF REPORT Sep 7, 2022

NORTH VENICE — The Venice-Nokomis Elks Lodge will be hosting the Brotherhood Ride for dinner and lodging on Oct. 15-16.The Brotherhood Ride is a group of bicycle riders and support staff who raise money for the families of first responders who died in the line of duty in Florida.This year, over 50 staff and bicycle riders, who are first responders, will be raising funds for families of 85 first responders.The organization has raised more than $600,000 for families across 10 states since it started in 2008.In October, the bicyclists will travel through Florida for eight days. On Oct. 15, the group will be stopping for dinner and a night's stay at the Venice-Nokomis Elks Lodge on Discovery Way in North Venice.The cyclists will be escorted by Florida Highway Patrol, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Venice Police Department, Venice Fire Rescue and Nokomis Volunteer Fire Department.Venice Fire Rescue will have a hook and ladder fire truck with an American Flag draped from it while the bicyclists arrive.Unless weather delays the riders, the group is expected to travel down Laurel Road from U.S. 41 and will arrive at the lodge around 3-4 p.m. that day.For more information about the Brotherhood Ride, visit bit.ly/3BjSoBx.
