A brush fire behind Richards Foodporium closed down part of U.S. 41 Business in Venice for a few hours on the Fourth of July. No injuries or damage were reported.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

VENICE — The Venice Fire Department put out a brush fire on the Fourth of July, closing down the northbound lanes of Tamiami Trail on the island for a few hours.

Venice police assisted with traffic control.

The brush fire occurred at 737 S. Tamiami Trail, behind Richards Foodporium. Both northbound lanes of U.S. 41 were shut down temporarily.

No injuries were reported. The source of the blaze is under investigation by the State Marshal’s Office.

Larry Lore, project manager for Richards Foodporium said no damage was caused to the food market, just feet away from the blaze, which seared some electrical lines leading to the building.

“We got lucky. It just burnt some trees,” he said.

