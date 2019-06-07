ENGLEWOOD — Early June can be the cruelest time for brush fires in Florida.
It’s still very dry, and fires in deep brush can be tough to fight — as a series of fires that burned more than 25 acres near Englewood’s Ann Dever Park showed earlier this week. The Englewood Area Fire Control District had help from the Florida Division of Forestry and Charlotte County Fire & EMS, and the fight took five days.
Here’s what contributes to fire danger this time of year.
Dry conditions
Conditions now are extremely dry in Charlotte, Sarasota, DeSoto and Lee counties.
“What we need is a rain, a good rain, that will saturate into the ground,” said acting Englewood Fire Chief John Stubbs.
The Keetch-Byram drought index is a reference scale for estimating the dryness of the soil, and it’s updated frequently. Right now, our area — which the Florida Division of Forestry designates as the Myakka District —is in the range of 650 on a scale that goes from 0 to 750. The higher numbers are the dryer numbers.
Daily reports can be found online at currentweather.freshfromflorida.com/kbdi_4km.html
Lightning, humans
While the regular rains haven’t started just yet, thunderstorms are likely to pop up this time of year. That means there is lightning, which can spark a brush fire as a storm moves through an area.
“As we transition to the wet season, lightning strikes may start new fires,” is a frequent phrase the National Weather Service uses on its bulletins this time of year.
While lightning can spark a brush or forest fire, arson and embers escaping campfires or back yard fires cause the majority of brush, forest and other wildfires. According to the U.S. Fire Service — intentionally or unintentionally — people start more than 85 percent of wildfires nationwide.
“People need to be cautious what they are doing,” Stubbs said. “And if they do see a column of smoke, they need to call (911).”
The State Fire Marshal’s office is still investigating what started the San Casa fires.
Fires are widespread
In 2018, Florida experienced 2,249 brush and other wildfires that burned 138,820 acres. Florida ranked fifth nationwide for wildfires by the National Interagency Fire Center and was only exceeded by Texas, California, North Carolina and Georgia.
What’s the risk?
There are a lot of factors that increase the risk of brush and forest fires to homeowners, including how much and how thick vegetation is near the home, the amount (or lack of) open space between the home and the woods, and how close your home is to a fire station and a fire hydrant, and how accessible it is to firefighters.
The Division of Forestry provides a detailed risk assessment survey worksheet at www.freshfromflorida.com/content/download/4794/30536/hazard_wf_risk_scoresheet.pdf
