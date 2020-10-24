VENICE — State Rep. James Buchanan said his first term in the Legislature was great even though a number of the bills he sponsored died or fell victim to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ veto pen.
If re-elected, he said he plans to offer many of them again in the session that begins in March. He sees himself as a “hired gun” for South Sarasota County, he said.
The Osprey Republican will face Democrat Lisa Stortstrom, of Venice for the District 74 seat, running from roughly State Road 72 south to the Charlotte County line.
It was a good year for water quality, Buchanan said, with a historic commitment of more than $1 billion by the state, including money for the Everglades.
He brought home a $1.5 million piece of that for the restoration of Dona Bay, he said, as well as some money for monitoring stormwater outfalls.
The governor vetoed funding for a Venice water system booster station, however. He said he’s willing to push it again, if the city wants him to.
It’s an open question whether he’ll be more successful the second time around, he acknowledged. Although the state’s budget is in better shape than many others because of its reserves, “I think we’ll have to tighten our belt a little bit,” he said.
That might not hurt bills that don’t have a big state price tag, though. One that Buchanan will take another shot at would require medical providers to give patients a good faith estimate of the cost of services to be provided. He couldn’t get it through the Senate this year, he said.
And he has promised “kinship caregivers” — relatives caring for children without any formal authority — to expand to them a program that waives state park entrance fees.
Proposals he and his staff are considering include a sale-tax holiday for personal protective equipment and, on the recommendation of incoming Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman, a requirement that police academy students receive crisis intervention training.
Buchanan said he opposes the constitutional amendment that would gradually raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour, preferring to let the free market set wages.
He said he supports the amendment that would require citizen-proposed amendments to be approved in two separate elections, however, rejecting the argument that it allows the people to bypass the Legislature if they think it’s not doing its job.
“That’s why it’s important to elect the right people,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.