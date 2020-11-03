SARASOTA — U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan was the winner, again, for the 16th Congressional District.
Buchanan, who has been in Congress since 2006, defeated Democrat Margaret Good of Sarasota.
The Associated Press called the race in Buchanan’s favor with about 98% of the vote counted with Buchanan holding a 52.3% to 47.6% lead.
Buchanan represented much of South Sarasota County and Charlotte County until redistricting in 2013. His son, James, is a state representative who won reelection as well on Tuesday night.
Vern Buchanan is noted to be one of the wealthiest members of Congress, reportedly worth more than $70 million.
