WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan is hoping for federal assistance to help fight the cause of red tide.
The Protecting Local Communities from Harmful Algal Blooms Act is one of 10 bills he said he'll introduce in the 118th Congress, according to a news release.
It would be an amendment to the Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act "to include algal blooms in the definition of a 'major disaster,'” the news release states.
The Karenia brevis algae, commonly known as red tide, exists naturally in the Gulf of Mexico. Wind, tides and currents can move blooms toward beaches and into saltwater bays and waterways. In high concentrations, red tide can suffocate marine life and can cause coughing, eye irritation and sore throat for people and animals on or near the water who breathe it.
"This change would require the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) to provide both technical and financial assistance to states suffering from outbreaks of Harmful Algal Blooms like red tide," it states.
Red tide bloomed heavy in the weeks after Hurricane Ian. The latest reports on red tide show it is still near the shores, although not as heavy currently. A prevailing theory is it can become worse after large storms that bring a runoff of fertilizers into waterways that feed into the Gulf of Mexico.
"Southwest Florida is uniquely vulnerable to red tide, as it has seen this type of algae bloom occur more than twice as often as any other area in the state," the news release from Buchanan's office states.
Buchanan, a Republican from Longboat Key, is also introducing a bill to assist manatees.
"The Manatee Protection Act, which officially upgrades the West Indian manatee from 'threatened' to 'endangered' under the Endangered Species Act," the news release stated.
"Upgrading their designation under the ESA will not only require the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) to refocus their attention on manatee population rehabilitation, but also allow for increased federal resources including more funding and personnel," it stated.
Buchanan's other priorities, according to the news release, are balancing the federal budget, assisting law enforcement and members of the military and "promoting innovation," it states.
“As we begin the new Congress, we need to focus on getting our country and our economy back on track. I look forward to a productive year in the new House majority and am committed to making our country and our communities safer and more prosperous,” Buchanan stated in the news release.
Buchanan noted he has had 29 of his bills enacted into laws since he first arrived to Congress in 2007; with four signed by President George W. Bush, six by President Barrack Obama and 13 by President Donald Trump, "proving he knows how to achieve results in an era of divided government and no matter who controls the White House."
Among the other bills:
• A constitutional amendment requiring Congress to balance the federal budget.
• American Innovation Act "which aims to remove some of the initial barriers to creating a business, putting money back in the pockets of our country’s best job creators and setting start-ups on a path toward success."
The American Innovation Act would quadruple "the amount of start-up costs small business owners can deduct from their federal income taxes, raising it from $5,000 to $20,000."
• No Pay Raise for Congress Act. It would prohibit Congress members to have a pay raise "in any fiscal year they fail to balance the budget."
• Mandating Exclusive Review of Individual Treatments Act would "ensure coverage of potentially life-saving drugs and new treatments for Medicare beneficiaries."
• Permanent Telehealth from Home Act.
That act "permanently eliminates the originating site and geographic limitations for using telehealth, which will help patients continue to be able to receive care through telehealth services regardless of the location of the provider or the patient."
• Criminal Alien Gang Member Removal Act "prohibits gang members from entering the U.S. and allows them to be deported if they are already here," it stated.
• The Safe Disposal for Servicemembers Act requires the Department of Defense "to maintain prescription drop boxes on all military installations to allow for the safe disposal of unused prescription drugs, including opioids."
• Thin Blue Line Act toughens "penalties against anyone who murders police officers and other first responders."
For years, Buchanan was the congressman for large portions of Sarasota and Charlotte counties. After redistricting, much of those areas were incorporated into the district of U.S. Rep. Greg Steube.
Steube and Buchanan serve together on the House Ways and Means Committee.
Buchanan's news release noted he will also focus on "protecting communities against deadly fentanyl, keeping taxes low and combatting mental health issues."
"As the most senior member of the powerful U.S. House Ways and Means Committee, which has jurisdiction over Social Security and Medicare, Buchanan will also continue to fight to protect these programs," it stated.
