The Venice City Council got news from Finance Director Linda Senne on Tuesday that any board of directors would like to hear: The city’s revenues in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30 were higher than expected and its expenditures were lower.
The unaudited numbers show that revenue was up by more than $800,000, Senne said, with increases in property tax, utility service and intergovernmental tax revenue as well as investment earnings.
Extraordinary mitigation fees (EMFs), which the city receives from developers to offset some of the impact of growth, were more than $134,000 under budget but the shortfall was largely offset by a 50 percent increase in zoning permit fees.
The city is involved in a lawsuit with Neal Communities over EMFs and has been segregating the fees pending its outcome.
Expenditures were under budget by a similar amount, Senne said — about $812,000. The saving mostly came from a reduction in spending on professional services and salary and benefits not paid when positions were open.
The city’s unassigned end-of-year fund balance is projected to be $10.8 million, she said. City policy is for the balance to equal at least three months’ expenditures, or $7 million.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council:
• Adopted an ordinance requiring owners and operators of retail gas pumps to take steps to protect consumers from skimming devices.
• Heard a presentation from Public Information Officer Lorraine Anderson and Special Events/Marketing Coordinator Shirley Gibson regarding citizen and Council complaints.
• Heard a presentation from Development Services Director Jeff Shrum and Permit & Systems Analyst Karen Butterworth on the TRAKiT system for managing permitting.
• Approved on first reading an ordinance revising procedures for quasi-judicial hearings. Before final reading the ordinance will be revised to provide that members of the public will have five minutes to comment, not the three minutes in the proposed ordinance.
• Approved sending letters to the governor and local representatives supporting a law to end the transfer of money from the Sadowski Act housing fund to the state’s General Fund.
• Discussed the impact of development on the city’s transportation system and infrastructure.
• Discussed promoting civility in public meetings.
View the video of the meeting at VeniceGov.com.
