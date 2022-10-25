VENICE — The Venice Building Department is offering a virtual building inspections tool that provides remote inspection services.
"We are always two steps ahead," said Council Member Jim Boldt about the presentation focusing on the new program.
The idea was already in the works before Hurricane Ian.
Building Official Stephen Beckman explained VuSpex, a virtual inspections tool and application. Contractors can schedule a virtual inspection or schedule an offline field report using the phone app VuSpexGO.
The virtual inspection is scheduled from an eTRAKiT dashboard and sets up a video call for the inspection. An inspector will then reach out through text message for an invite to the inspection.
For the offline field report, an app called VuSpexGO is used. Contractors and field agents can create the report and then send it to the inspector. With this option, photos and videos are sent through the app for GPS verification.
Beckman mentioned how inspections add time to repairs like reroofing, which needs four inspections.
"It adds days to a job like that," he said.
Presenting the tool comes at a good time since many homes are going through repairs after the hurricane.
The virtual tool will allow contractors to have the inspections at any time throughout the week.
"There's not a lot of risk for the contractors that know what they are doing," he said and mentioned the contractors that already know the city inspections.
Council Member Helen Moore expressed being "impressed" and "pleased" at the department already looking into the tool before the storm even hit.
Other City Business
Also on Tuesday, the Council:
• Considered a request from the city attorney for another private meeting regarding developer Pat Neal’s lawsuit seeking reimbursement of permit fees. A meeting was held at 10:30 a.m. The press and public are not allowed in such meetings.
• Voted to postpone hearing a petition to appeal the three pickleball courts at the Venetian Golf and River Club.
• Heard an update on possession and consumption of alcoholic beverages at public beaches, and considered renewing the ordinance.
• Heard a presentation on the impact of Hurricane Ian on the city budget.
• Discussed Public Art Advisory Board membership.
• Considered a resolution amending personnel rules regarding access to group health insurance and vacation leave.
• Postponed consideration of a proposed 9% pay increase for the city manager and city clerk.
• Considered approving three-year collective bargaining agreements with Local 1718 American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees and Fraternal Order of Police Sergeants and Lieutenants. Both contracts call for a 9% raise.
• Accepted the developer’s completion and payment bonds for Magnolia Bay North Phase 1 Final Plat and a utility easement agreement with Wisdom Properties LLC for a portion of tracts 14 and Tract 17 of Toscana Isles.
• Approved an agreement to use $2,750,000 in park impact fees for the design and construction of the new park in Northeast Venice.
• Reappointed John Holic to the Venice Housing Authority.
• Tampa General Hospital AEROMED recognized city of Venice and Venice Fire Rescue.
• Presented America in Bloom awards.
• Proclaimed Nov. 16, 2022, as “Geographic Information Systems Day” and the week of Nov. 14-18, 2022 as “Geography Awareness Week.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.