VENICE — The City Council will consider proposed revisions to the new land-development regulations that are under challenge by residents.
If the revisions are made, that could bring the dispute to an end.
A special meeting on them is set for Friday at 2 p.m. at City Hall.
The LDR were adopted in July. Shortly afterward, five people invoked a charter provision under which the Council can be compelled to consider revoking an ordinance or, if it declines, put the question to referendum.
Challengers are required to collect signatures of 10% of the city’s registered voters, which the group, operating under the name Venice Unites, says it has done.
However, it agreed to hold off submitting the signed petitions to the city clerk, which would suspend the LDR, pending discussions with staff on changes that would satisfy its concerns.
The group originally had issues with six parts of the LDR but is now focused on four, according to a memo to the Council from Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark.
Negotiations resulted in proposed modifications that, if accepted by the Council, would lead to the withdrawal of the challenge, the memo states.
The proposed changes:
• Retain the LDR provisions regarding the North and South Edge districts on either side of West Venice Avenue but with a potential for a height exception from 35 feet to 75 feet on the north side only and a limit on The Pavilion of Downtown Venice, 200 N. Nokomis Ave., of 55 feet.
Staff is OK with this revision as it would “minimize the creation of nonconformities,” Clark’s memo says.
• Requiring a resource management plan for the development of unplatted parcels of less than five acres and an “independent third-party professional assessment” for platted lots unless a wildlife habitat protection assessment has already been done.
Staff “would not be averse” to the assessment requirement, according to the memo, and will be revising the language regarding resource management plans.
• Reducing the maximum size of a single-use commercial facility in a planned-unit development from 65,000 square feet to 20,000 square feet.
Staff “does not have an issue” with a reduction, Clark writes, provided the change applies only to PUD to avoid creating nonconformities.
Venice Unites also proposes that proof of unified control to support changes in a PUD be satisfied by written approval of 75% of the property owners. Clark acknowledges that the LDR are “unrealistic” in requiring 100% but says that 75% may not be realistic either.
“If Council determines an appropriate percentage, staff will draft language for a process to confirm such percentage,” he writes.
• Retain a 10-foot height exception with Council approval in the Venice Avenue District but measure height to the peak of the roof, with the existing 20% building height allowance for appurtenances.
The change would be a return to the way staff had been measuring height since 2013, according to Clark’s memo, while the LDR had reinstated the previous standard of measuring to the midline of the roof.
Staff will make the revision “if it is Council’s desire,” the memo states.
Getting any revisions from Council approval Friday to a vote on an ordinance amending the LDR will take about three months, it says, including drafting the actual revisions, getting the Planning Commission’s recommendation and readings at two Council meetings.
The special meeting is in Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., beginning at 2 p.m. The agenda with backup materials is at VeniceGov.com at the “meetings” button.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.