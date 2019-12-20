Visit Sarasota County hires new meeting sales manager
SARASOTA – Visit Sarasota County announced Monday the promotion of Amanda Walker to its meeting sales manager.
“The promotion within VSC’s sales department will allow the tourism bureau to better identify, attract and entertain conferences, meetings and groups, resulting in extended stays, large bookings, and an upsurge in first-time visitors to the area,” VSC said in a news release.
Walker was hired in 2018 as the leisure group sales manager.
“Walker secured accommodations and community activities for the social, military, educational, religious and fraternal (SMERF) groups market as well as for weddings and travel agents, contributing to more than $11 million dollars in economic iempact to the area,” the news release states.
She was also recently appointed to the Emerge Board of Directors.
“The mission of Emerge is to provide connections, opportunities and a platform for young, professional minorities who have a passion for their community and careers,” the news release states. “Walker has extensive knowledge of the area and is passionate about sharing it with these groups.”
Walker previously worked at The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota in its sales department.
Businesses, veteran groups work together to give away bikesThe Venice American Legion Riders Post 159 teamed up recently with Legion Auxiliary, Sons of the Legion and it and Cruisers — along with 25 sponsors to help out with Christmas.
The combination was able to provide 48 new bikes and helmets to dozens of children in Venice.
Along with the veteran groups, businesses including Fran Haasch Law Firm, Venice British Pub and Venice Word of Mouth, assisted, according to Post 159.
“We were able to provide 48 new bikes and helmets for the deserving children of Venice,” the Riders said in a note. “The Riders wish to take this opportunity to thank all our sponsors and Post 159. Without them this would not have been possible.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.