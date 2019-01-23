Toward the end of the year downtown came alive as construction was completed on West Venice and West Miami avenues. Growth continued with businesses steadily hiring.
November
Mission Valley unveils its $1.8 million golf course renovation; new Brit owners open Luxurious Interiors at 205 W. Venice Ave.; Bite Squad food delivery service expands into Venice and Englewood; Les Portales Mexican Restaurant opens at 1092 South Tamiami Trail in Osprey; Venice Area Chamber of Commerce debuts its new visitor friendly foyer and lobby; a Plymouth, Massachusetts, family opens Laurie Jean & Co., a boutique at 219 W. Miami Ave.; Da Vinci German Restaurant opens at 1080 South Tamiami Trail in Osprey; a public storage facility is coming to Jacaranda; and Jersey Mike’s is opening at 1665 South U.S. 41 Bypass near Kumo restaurant.
December
Caffe Panini and New York Pizza Café are now under one roof at 765 South U.S.41 Bypass; Karen Sheppard opens Ciao Bella Salon, returning to South Venice; Venice Island Gallery opens, offering an artists venue downtown; Venice-based Sarasota Wine opens its Boutique Wine Outlet concept: TJ Carney’s upgrades the restaurant for its 20th anniversary; developers study the feasibility of a workforce housing project in the Seaboard area; Crate & Marrow organic options pet store opens on West Miami Avenue; Caldwell Trust celebrates its 25th anniversary; and Green Fairways Financial breaks ground on a new office.
2019
Next is a look into the future: What’s coming to Venice in 2019?
