VENICE — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only two states have a seven-day COVID-19 case rate of between 372.2 and 735.7 cases per 100,000 population — the highest category.
Florida, at 375.9, is one of them, and Mississippi, at 372.2, is the other.
The national rate is 261.6.
And 58 of the Florida’s 67 counties are areas of high transmission, the CDC stated, including Sarasota and Charlotte counties.
Those numbers reflect the cases the health system knows about. Because of the ready availability of at-home tests, the actual number of positives could be 10 times higher, according to some experts.
The increased prevalence of COVID is again causing problems for businesses, many of which are still dealing with employee issues.
COVID is “definitely still around,” said Kathy Lehner, president and CEO of the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce.
“Businesses have been struggling as they are short-staffed already, which compounds the situation,” she said. “We are fortunate to have mighty resilient business owners that now have plenty of experience with the situation.”
Sarasota Memorial Hospital has seen a rise in both COVID admissions and employee absences, spokesperson Kim Savage said.
“We have 128 employees (out of nearly 8,000) isolating or quarantining at home this week, compared to 117 on July 1,” she said.
The COVID census was 96 on Friday, compared to 71 a week ago, she said, though ICU occupancy was seven patients each day and the seven-day positivity rate had dropped a percentage point, to 16.2%.
Both ShorePoint Health Venice and HCA Doctors Hospital of Sarasota said they haven’t had an increase in employee absenteeism.
Staffing at ShorePoint has been “stable,” spokesperson Danielle Gagliano said. The hospital had six COVID patients Friday and was prepared to deal with any upsurge, she said.
May was the worst COVID month for the city of Venice since the initial omicron surge at the beginning of the year, according to data from Benefits Administrator Monika Laszkowski.
She said 13 workers tested positive that month and six reported having been exposed to the virus. Month-to-date for July there have been seven positive tests and three exposures, however.
Sarasota County had 81 employees test positive between June 15 and July 15, spokesperson Drew Winchester said.
BA.5
The problem yet again is the omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID. This time it’s variant BA.5, which is both more transmissible and better able to evade available vaccines than prior ones.
First detected in the U.S. in late April, it already accounts for nearly two-thirds of new cases, CDC data show.
“The BA.4 and BA.5 variants have been better at evading the immune protection afforded by either vaccination or prior infection than earlier omicron variants,” said Dr. Manuel Gordillo, SMH medical director of Infection Prevention & Control. “Because of that, we are seeing breakthrough infections among those who have been vaccinated and those who contracted COVID.
“While it’s understandable that people have COVID fatigue, the virus is still going strong, and we urge people to stay up to date on recommended vaccines and boosters, as they continue to protect against severe illness, hospitalizations and death, if not infection.
“We also encourage people to follow the CDC recommendations for those living in high-risk areas, which includes wearing masks indoors and staying home if experiencing symptoms.
“People who develop symptoms also should get tested immediately and talk to their doctor about anti-viral outpatient therapies now available to help prevent severe illness and hospitalizations. To be effective, the treatments must be started within a few days of symptom onset.”
By the numbers
Florida has had 80,745 new COVID cases over the last seven days, the CDC website shows. That’s an increase of about 6,000 cases over the total reported in the most recent Weekly Status Report from the Florida Department of Health, published July 1.
A new report was due Friday but wasn’t available by press time.
The agency shows that the state’s seven-day positivity rate is between 20% and 24.9%, also higher than in the most recent status report.
Sarasota County had 1,260 new cases in the week ending July 13, according to the CDC, while Charlotte County had 531.
Both had case rates lower than the state’s — 290.5 cases per 100,000 in Sarasota, 281.09 in Charlotte — but at 27.03% Charlotte’s seven-day positivity rate was higher. Sarasota’s 23.48% rate was in the same range as the state’s.
Both had a 23.30% increase in their hospitalization rate and an increase in their death rate — 7.69% in Sarasota, which had 14 deaths, and 16.67% in Charlotte, which had fewer than 10.
Statewide, hospitalizations are up about 800 patients compared to a month ago, with 4,341 COVID patients on Thursday, the Department of Health and Human Services reports.
ICU occupancy had increased by 50 patients, to 412 on Thursday.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, Florida has had more than 6.6 million COVID cases and 76,489 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.
