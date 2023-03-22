The committee coordinating the terrific Butterfly Luncheon at the Venice Yacht Club are, from left to right, Karla Olson, Donna Boldt, Joan Foster and Cora Wright. This team gave everyone at the luncheon a feeling of what happy looks like.
Justin Taylor gave interesting and informative information on Florida butterflies at the Venice Yacht Club luncheon. His former Venice High School English teacher and Venice Yacht Club member Noni Lavelle gave Justin an A-plus for a job well done. They both enjoyed their reunion.
The committee coordinating the terrific Butterfly Luncheon at the Venice Yacht Club are, from left to right, Karla Olson, Donna Boldt, Joan Foster and Cora Wright. This team gave everyone at the luncheon a feeling of what happy looks like.
PHOTOS BY FRAN VALENCIC
Butterfly expert Karla Olson shows Anita and Jennifer Robbio the life cycle of a butterfly, including tiny eggs set on the Milkweed plant.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Friends and neighbors, from left to right Addy Griffith and June Hawk look forward to becoming mini experts on butterflies at the Venice Yacht Club luncheon.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Justin Taylor gave interesting and informative information on Florida butterflies at the Venice Yacht Club luncheon. His former Venice High School English teacher and Venice Yacht Club member Noni Lavelle gave Justin an A-plus for a job well done. They both enjoyed their reunion.
Joan Foster loves butterflies. She shared her passion at a monthly Venice Yacht Club women’s luncheon she chaired.
Walking in to the dining room, guests saw butterfly flags on the ceiling. Tables were decorated with pink flower centerpieces and butterfly inserts.
At each place was a paper lace small envelope with a seed packet. It invited recipients to plant a butterfly garden. Joan made the table favors.
The setting let everyone know this would be a special afternoon.
Off to the side was a table with a display showing the life cycle of a butterfly. It included a mesh enclosure that housed a Milkweed plant with eggs and a butterfly.
Karla Olsen was on hand to explain the display and answer questions. She gave a lot of information. The display was a popular spot.
Joan welcomed everyone to the luncheon and introduced Justin Taylor of the Mr. T Garden Centers and Michelle Hazeltine of Hazeltine Nurseries.
Justin gave a lesson on the life cycle of the butterfly. His PowerPoint presentation and explanations were succinct and easy to understand. Thanks to Justin, everyone left the luncheon a mini butterfly expert.
Michelle invited everyone to the Hazeltine spring events with loads of new flowers and demonstrations. She and Justin brought about 30 door prizes to the luncheon that included Milkweed and other plants, gift cards and lovely candles and accessories.
There was a prize ticket at each place. Everyone enjoyed being a winner and picking a door prize.
Each monthly Women’s Yacht Club luncheon has its own personality depending on the program and who is in charge. This one can be ranked as spectacular.
One Of Our Best
The special person of this week is Joan Foster, chair of the butterfly-themed luncheon at the Venice Yacht Club. Her parting words to the group at the luncheon were, “I hold the butterfly, give it a name and a kiss and send it on its way.”
Joan headed a committee that attended to every detail of making the luncheon pretty. It was clear Joan spent hours making favors and securing flags and decorations for the event.
She shared her love for butterflies and butterfly gardens and made everyone feel special in the process. She never lost sight of making the event fun and making everyone feel welcome.
Joan Foster is one of the women who makes Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.