Venice, FL — Friday marked the official beginning of the final phase of the Venice Bypass widening project.
The 1.5 mile project to expand U.S. 41 Venice Bypass from four to six lanes from Center Road to Gulf Coast Boulevard will cost $18 million and take about 700 days to complete. Construction is scheduled to end sometime in the spring of 2021.
A Roadwatch Advisory issued late this week warns travelers to expect north and southbound nighttime lane closures on the Bypass between Via Venato and Seaboard Avenue from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Sunday, April 7. Use caution and watch for changes in the traffic pattern.
In addition to widening the roadway, crews are installing new bike lanes, replacing traffic signals, installing new pavement markings and signage, installing concrete curb, sidewalks, improving new drainage, and installing new highway lighting.
There are no additional traffic lights contemplated in the project.
“Travelers will see some night time work and crews will start putting up silk fences,” said Jessica Francois, Florida Department of Transportation public information specialist. “Safety is our primary concern. Motorists should stay within the speed limit and watch for people in the construction zone. That’s our big message.”
About 60 people, mostly local business owners, attended a public meeting on Tuesday, March 19, at the Venice Community Center, to speak with FDOT staff and review project displays. No formal presentation was made.
Francois said the mood “seemed positive.”
Typically, construction projects aren’t greeted with enthusiasm, but “in this case, people want this to happen,” she said.
Lane closures and temporary lane shifts on the Bypass will occur during daytime, evening and overnight, weather permitting. Detours will be put in place to allow motorists to bypass the construction zones.
Bergeron Land Development Inc. is the contractor.
Local businesses who were unable to make the public meeting and want to view improvement plans in front of their location or who would like to receive FDOT project updates can call the Project Information Line at 941-216-2010 or email: info@venicebypass.com.
