featured topical C-130 spotted in skies over Venice By BOB MUDGE Senior Writer Feb 7, 2022 Feb 7, 2022 Updated 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Venice Municipal Airport is familiar territory for C-130 "Hercules" transport aircraft, which fly into and over the facility to stay in training for emergencies, Airport Director Mark Cervasio said. PHOTO COURTESY OF LOCKHEED MARTIN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VENICE — The Venice Municipal Airport started out as a military facility and still gets the occasional visit from armed forces aircraft.But a C-130 "Hercules" transport took a pass on stopping here Friday. Literally.One of the big planes made an unannounced low pass over the airport that day, Airport Director Mark Cervasio said.It's not a rare occurrence, he said, because it helps the pilots stay in practice in case they need to land here following a hurricane or rescue at sea.A couple of transports did land some weeks ago, he said, but the one that passed by last week never touched down.There's plenty of room for a C-130 to land on one of VNC's two nearly mile-long runways, Cervasio said."Those C-130s can stop on a dime," he said. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Doctor: COVID's in decline; time to prepare for next variant PGT opening new training center People staying for a month at new Venice Marriott Van Wezel moves $20 million closer to new center Venice house catches fire, residents safe Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Doctor: COVID's in decline; time to prepare for next variant PGT opening new training center People staying for a month at new Venice Marriott Van Wezel moves $20 million closer to new center Venice house catches fire, residents safe Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.