 PHOTO COURTESY OF LOCKHEED MARTIN

VENICE — The Venice Municipal Airport started out as a military facility and still gets the occasional visit from armed forces aircraft.

But a C-130 "Hercules" transport took a pass on stopping here Friday. Literally.

One of the big planes made an unannounced low pass over the airport that day, Airport Director Mark Cervasio said.

It's not a rare occurrence, he said, because it helps the pilots stay in practice in case they need to land here following a hurricane or rescue at sea.

A couple of transports did land some weeks ago, he said, but the one that passed by last week never touched down.

There's plenty of room for a C-130 to land on one of VNC's two nearly mile-long runways, Cervasio said.

"Those C-130s can stop on a dime," he said.

