VENICE — On Sept. 11, 2001 when terrorists flew planes into both towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, that city’s firefighters were running into the 110-story buildings and up the stairs to save thousands of lives.

According to firerescue1.com, 343 New York City firefighters and one fire patrolman lost their lives that day. They represented 75 companies and were part of the 2,977 people who died that day.


