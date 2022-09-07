VENICE — On Sept. 11, 2001 when terrorists flew planes into both towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, that city’s firefighters were running into the 110-story buildings and up the stairs to save thousands of lives.
According to firerescue1.com, 343 New York City firefighters and one fire patrolman lost their lives that day. They represented 75 companies and were part of the 2,977 people who died that day.
Inspired by those sacrifices, Mike King, the owner of Workout Anytime in Venice, will host a “Memorial Stair Climb” Sept. 9-11 at the facility, 478 U.S. 41 Bypass North.
Local firefighters, law enforcement officials and community participants will attempt to climb 2,071 steps on the facility’s stair climbers to simulate the Towers’ 110 flights of stairs.
According to King, it is likely to take anywhere from 45 minutes to 3 hours to complete the 2,071 steps, depending on one’s fitness level.
People have already begun to register for a time on one of the center’s two stair climbers during the hours when the facility is staffed for the event.
Workout Anytime will be staffed from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Staff will be available during those hours to monitor the challenge.
There is an RSVP list for members who would like to register in advance for the challenge, King said.
Members of the center have keycard access during all hours but will not be monitored for the challenge, King said.
