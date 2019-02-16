Members of Golden Beach Association Inc. were all set to celebrate their neighborhood by installing 29 toppers on street signs surrounding it.
They had worked out a license agreement with the city to pay for and maintain the toppers, which would be installed by Public Works staff.
The agreement was on Tuesday’s consent agenda for Council approval, meaning it wasn’t expected to encounter any opposition.
But it did.
Council Member Jeanette Gates asked that the item come off the consent agenda because she had several questions about it.
One was whether the toppers would be structurally stable. The John Nolen toppers honoring the city’s original architect are “catty-whompus,” she said.
Public Works Director James Clinch said the Golden Beach toppers are different from the Nolen ones, needing only one bracket instead of three.
The bigger issue, though, was the fact that the city has no policy regarding sign toppers. It approved the installation of the Nolen toppers several years ago but didn’t go so far as to put an ordinance in place in case more requests were made.
It also OK’d toppers for Bahama Street celebrating it as “Champions Way” in recognition of the success of the sports and academic programs at Venice High because “we’ve neglected seriously” the young folks in town, Mayor John Holic said.
But that was also a one-time decision, with no discussion of the need for a policy. The Council members want one now, though, so they don’t have to deal with requests on a case-by-case basis.
Making a decision on the Association’s request with no standards in place would be ‘putting the cart before the horse,” Holic said.
“Where does it stop?” he said.
The Nolen signs recognize a major figure in the city’s history, he said, adding that he wasn’t sure what the argument would be for similar signs designating a neighborhood.
The Association has been around since 1957. But what if a group of neighbors on a street decided to give themselves a name and ask that it be toppers be installed to recognize it?
Council members mostly reserved judgment on their openness to such requests, but Bob Daniels said that “if it’s done correctly … I think it looks very nice.”
Staff will hash out some recommendations and bring them back to the Council on a timeline to be provided later.
